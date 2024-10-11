AGL 38.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
Firm trend on cotton market

Published 11 Oct, 2024 06:30am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,700 to Rs 18,200 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,200 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,700 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,000 per maund.

Approximately, 1400 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 17,700 to Rs 17,900 per maund, 600 bales of Shahdad Pur, 800 bales of Sanghar, 200 bales of Khair Pur were sold in between Rs 17,700 to Rs 17,800 per maund, 400 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 17,850 per maund, 400 bales of Marrot were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Lodhran were sold in between Rs 17,800 to Rs 17,900 per maund, 800 bales of Haroonabad were sold in between Rs 17,700 to Rs 17,800 per maund, 400 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 17,700 per maund, 200 bales of Bahawalnagar were sold at RS 17,700 per maund, 200 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 17,900 per maund, 200 bales of Khair Pur Tamiwali were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund, 400 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 17,700 per maund, 400 bales of Mianwali were sold at Rs 17,700 to Rs 17,800 per maund, 1400 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 1600 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 17,800 to Rs 17,900 per maund, 1200 bales of Tounsa Shareef were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund.

The Spot remained unchanged at Rs 17,700 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

Cotton Cotton prices cotton market cotton spot rate Local cotton market Pakistan cotton markets

