Pakistan Print 2024-10-11

Zardari visits China’s embassy to offer condolence

Naveed Butt Published 11 Oct, 2024 06:30am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday visited the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China and offered his heartfelt condolences on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan over the tragic killing of Chinese citizens in a terrorist attack in Karachi on 7th October 2024.

Strongly condemning the terrorist attack, the president reiterated the resolve to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice. He expressed Pakistan’s solidarity with Chinese brothers and sisters in this hour of grief.

Talking to the Chinese Ambassador, Jiang Zaidong, the president said that the Chinese government and people had contributed to the socio-economic development of Pakistan and the enemies of both countries could not want to see the growing partnership between the two states.

He stated that such cowardly acts by the hostile elements could not weaken the bonds of friendship between the two time-tested friends.

The president reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to ensure the safety and security of the Chinese nationals residing in the country.

