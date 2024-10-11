AGL 38.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
World Print 2024-10-11

Ratan Tata gets state funeral as India bids farewell to business tycoon

Reuters Published 11 Oct, 2024 06:30am

NEW DELHI: India bade farewell on Thursday to one of its most respected corporate leaders - Ratan Tata, who expanded companies under his brand name into a global behemoth spanning multiple industries.

Ahead of a state funeral, hundreds of people including corporate leaders, politicians and celebrities gathered in India’s financial hub Mumbai to pay their last respects to Tata, who died aged 86 on Wednesday.

Known for his exemplary business acumen and philanthropic nature, Tata as chairman led various companies within the Tata conglomerate for more than 20 years. It recorded revenue of $165 billion in 2023-24.

Although in recent years Tata was not as active in the day-to-day running of the group, he was consulted on big decisions by the Tata Sons leadership, a senior company executive told Reuters.

Tata had been in a Mumbai hospital since Monday, but the cause of his death was not immediately made public.

After his death, tributes poured in from around the world, underlining a popularity that transcended boundaries and generations.

“India and the world have lost a giant with a giant heart,” US Ambassador Eric Garcetti said on X regarding Tata, who was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second highest civilian honour.

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates said on LinkedIn: “Ratan Tata was a visionary leader whose dedication to improving lives left an indelible mark on India—and the world... His loss will be felt around the world for years to come, but I know the legacy he left and example he set will continue to inspire generations.”

Draped in the Indian national flag, Ratan Tata’s body was kept at a cultural centre in Mumbai before being cremated with full state honours.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Tata Sons’ N. Chandrasekaran and Aditya Birla Group’s Kumar Mangalam Birla were among business leaders who paid their last respects.

Other attendees included India’s Home Minister Amit Shah, central bank governor Shaktikanta Das, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and actor Aamir Khan.

A licensed pilot who would occasionally fly the company plane, Tata never married and was known for his quiet demeanour, relatively modest lifestyle and philanthropic work.

