Pakistan’s Nooh Dastgir secures gold in Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships

APP | BR Web Desk Published October 10, 2024

Pakistan’s acclaimed weightlifter, Nooh Dastgir Butt, made a remarkable international debut at the Commonwealth Powerlifting Classic and Equipped Championships, securing gold in the Ascot event.

The Pride of Performance Award winner and Commonwealth Games gold medalist lifted an impressive 370kg in his maiden powerlifting competition, etching his name in history as Pakistan’s first powerlifting gold medalist, according to a press release.

“Won the gold medal at Commonwealth Classic Powerlifting Championships 2024,” he wrote in a post on his Instagram profile.

“Stop me if you can, this Butt is not going to stop,” he added, thanking his supporters.

Nooh is set to compete in the Bench Press and Deadlift categories next, where he is favoured to win two additional gold medals and claim the overall championship title in the 120kg+ category.

Butt hails from Gujranwala, Pakistan’s biggest nursery of weightlifters and wrestlers, and has been lifting weights since the age of 11. By the time Butt turned 18, he had begun making headlines on the international stage.

At the 2022 Commonwealth Games, he created new records in the snatch, clean-and-jerk and total categories. “The credit for that goes to my father, who spent all these years training me,” he said.

