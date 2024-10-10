Kremlin dismisses reports of North Korean soldiers fighting in Ukraine

MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Thursday dismissed South Korean assertions that North Korea may have sent some military personnel to help Russia against Ukraine and might be weighing a bigger deployment.

South Korea’s Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun this week said “there was a high possibility” North Korea could deploy troops to help Russia in the war with Ukraine.

Kim also told a parliamentary hearing that news reports of North Korean military officers having been killed in a Ukrainian strike on territory controlled by Russian forces were likely true.

Harris is more predictable than Trump: Kremlin

“This looks like another bit of fake news,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked if North Korea was sending its troops to fight in Ukraine.