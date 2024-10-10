AGL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.76%)
AIRLINK 138.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.84%)
BOP 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.48%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
DFML 47.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.4%)
DGKC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.24%)
FCCL 27.81 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.35%)
FFBL 55.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.82%)
FFL 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 114.87 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.2%)
HUMNL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.46%)
KEL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
KOSM 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.39%)
MLCF 35.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.23%)
NBP 65.90 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (3.29%)
OGDC 170.67 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (0.75%)
PAEL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.56%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.57%)
PPL 129.70 Increased By ▲ 3.95 (3.14%)
PRL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.57%)
PTC 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.35%)
SEARL 58.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.13%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TOMCL 34.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
TPLP 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.43%)
TREET 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
TRG 46.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
UNITY 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.07%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,112 Increased By 21 (0.23%)
BR30 27,722 Increased By 343.4 (1.25%)
KSE100 85,835 Increased By 165.9 (0.19%)
KSE30 27,256 Increased By 39.9 (0.15%)
Oct 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

GSK shares seen opening higher after settlement of 80,000 Zantac lawsuits

Reuters Published 10 Oct, 2024 11:56am

Shares of GSK are seen rising 5% according to pre-market indications on Thursday after the British drugmaker agreed to pay up to $2.2 billion to settle lawsuits that claimed its discontinued heartburn drug Zantac caused cancer.

GSK shares tumble 9% after 70,000 Zantac lawsuits allowed to move forward

The agreement, announced on Wednesday, resolved 80,000 or 93% of the pending cases against the company in the US and was far lower than some analyst estimates, including JP Morgan’s projection of $3.5 billion.

GSK Zantac

Comments

200 characters

GSK shares seen opening higher after settlement of 80,000 Zantac lawsuits

Intra-day update: rupee marginally strengthens against US dollar

ADB EDs assure support to structural reforms, stabilise economy

COAS Munir, Saudi investment minister discuss initiatives to strengthen bilateral cooperation

President Zardari to visit Turkmenistan today

Israel says it eliminates Hezbollah ‘Golan Heights’ member, Syrian media report Israeli airstrikes

Lalpir Power seeks shareholder approval for early termination of key govt agreements

RMB, FDI, export-oriented enterprises: GFZ may be granted exemption to initiate pilot project

Oil prices rise on US storm, fears of Israel-Iran conflict

Reform agenda, structural benchmarks: Govt reaffirms its commitment

ISMO: CCoE approves proposal by power division

Read more stories