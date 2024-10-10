GSK shares seen opening higher after settlement of 80,000 Zantac lawsuits

Shares of GSK are seen rising 5% according to pre-market indications on Thursday after the British drugmaker agreed to pay up to $2.2 billion to settle lawsuits that claimed its discontinued heartburn drug Zantac caused cancer.

GSK shares tumble 9% after 70,000 Zantac lawsuits allowed to move forward

The agreement, announced on Wednesday, resolved 80,000 or 93% of the pending cases against the company in the US and was far lower than some analyst estimates, including JP Morgan’s projection of $3.5 billion.