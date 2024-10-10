AGL 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.99%)
Attack damages ship off Yemen coast: UK maritime agency

AFP Published 10 Oct, 2024 10:53am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

DUBAI: A ship was struck and damaged by an “unknown projectile” in the Red Sea, a British maritime agency said on Thursday, following months of attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

“The master of the vessel reports being hit by unknown projectile and the vessel has sustained damage, no fires or casualties reported,” said the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, which is run by the British navy.

The ship, which was not identified, also reported two more explosions nearby as it came under attack 70 nautical miles southwest of Hodeida, which is held by the Iran-backed Houthis, UKMTO said.

“The crew are reported safe. Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity,” the agency added.

Yemen’s Houthis say they fired two missiles at central Israel, Israel says missile intercepted

The Houthis, part of the “axis of resistance” of Iran-linked groups, have targeted ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since November in what they describe as support for Palestinians during the Israel-Hamas war.

The attacks have seriously disrupted the vital trade route and triggered reprisal strikes by the United States and Britain against rebel targets in Yemen.

