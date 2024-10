KARACHI: Shell Pakistan Limited has announced that Wafi Energy Holding Limited (the acquirer) has fulfilled its entire obligations under the takeover regulations.

Arif Habib Limited, Manager to the Offer, has confirmed that payment has been dispatched to all shareholders who tendered their shares as part of the public offer made on July 25, 2024, material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024