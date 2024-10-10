AGL 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.34%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-10

FBR warns officers against non submission of declaration of assets

Sohail Sarfraz Published 10 Oct, 2024 03:03am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has warned that any officer who failed to submit Declaration of Assets and other documents by October 9, 2024 will himself/ herself be responsible for non-consideration/ deferment/ supersession.

According to the FBR’s instructions to the field formations, Establishment Division has informed that a meeting of Central Selection Board (CSB) for promotion of Inland Revenue Service/ Pakistan Customs Service from BS-20 to BS-21 and BS-19 to BS-20 posts is scheduled to be held shortly and cases for promotion shall be submitted to the Establishment Division for CSB by 10.10.2024.

All BS-19 and BS-20 officers of IRS/ PCS (as per attached list) are requested to ensure that their PERs and Declaration of Assets up to 30.06.2024 are submitted to the Board latest by 09th October, 2024 positively.

The completion of PERs and submission of Declaration of Assets are the pre-requisites for promotion to selection grades under Civil Servants Promotion (BS-18 to BS-21) Rules, 2019. The Board is trying hard to ensure that all eligible officers be considered for promotion in the forthcoming CSB meeting. “However, your cooperation in timely completion of service record is equally essential.

Any officer who fails to furnish the above documents by due date of 09th October, 2024; will himself/ herself be responsible for non-consideration / deferment supersession. The Reporting/ Countersigning Officers are also requested to immediately forward PERs of the aforesaid officers to the Board (ERM Section) without any delay,” FBR added.

