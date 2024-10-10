Constitutional amendments may be passed before CJP Isa’s retirement: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has emphasized that the government will want the constitutional amendments to be passed before October 25 - the day Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa is set to retire.

Speaking to a private television channel, the former foreign minister stressed for the importance of cooperation across party lines and urged the government to involve all political factions in the process of finalisation of the amendments.

“The government shared the judicial reform proposals with the judiciary before approaching its political allies,” Bilawal mentioned, adding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had been given an opportunity to collaborate on improving the system. “Whether it’s about the parliamentary system or the judiciary, the aim is to work together for a better future.”

Bilawal further stated that the government had been asked to form a parliamentary committee that includes representatives from all political parties, stressing that the constitutional amendments should not be driven by stubbornness or compulsion, but by consensus.

For the first time, according to Bilawal, Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa has delegated powers to other judges, expressing respect for both Justice Isa and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah. The PPP, Bilawal noted, is striving to pass the constitutional amendments through broad agreement, without depending on influential electables.

“We want to bring forward constitutional amendments that have broad consensus,” Bilawal remarked. He acknowledged that the PPP has maintained from the first day that it agreed with Maulana Fazlur Rehman on the proposed amendments.

The former minister also condemned a recent statement by PTI Founder Imran Khan, calling it an attempt to politicize the army chief and making him controversial, reducing the chances of meaningful dialogue. “The PTI founder’s statement has diminished the possibility of constructive dialogue, but our doors remain open for PTI,” Bilawal stressed, adding that the PTI has yet to formally approach the PPP for discussions.