AGL 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.34%)
AIRLINK 141.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.39%)
BOP 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (7.63%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.03%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
DFML 47.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.16%)
DGKC 79.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.4%)
FCCL 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
FFBL 54.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.27%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (2.24%)
HUMNL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.93%)
KEL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.84%)
KOSM 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.52%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
NBP 63.80 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.99%)
OGDC 169.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.45%)
PAEL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
PPL 125.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.41%)
PRL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.09%)
PTC 13.26 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (9.14%)
SEARL 57.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.79%)
TELE 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TOMCL 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.57%)
TPLP 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (7.19%)
TREET 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.39%)
TRG 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.08%)
UNITY 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 9,091 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,347 Increased By 28.9 (0.11%)
KSE100 85,669 Increased By 5.3 (0.01%)
KSE30 27,216 Decreased By -224.9 (-0.82%)
Oct 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Saudi king Salman recovers after undergoing medical tests, royal court says

Reuters Published 09 Oct, 2024 05:55pm

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has recovered after successfully completing medical tests for lung inflammation on Wednesday, the state news agency (SPA) said, citing the royal court.

The royal court said on Sunday the 88-year-old monarch would undergo medical tests for a lung inflammation.

The king of the world’s biggest oil exporter and a major U.S. ally in the Middle East had received medical care for lung inflammation in May as well.

He last chaired a cabinet meeting on Sept. 24, state news agency reports (SPA) show, after issuing a royal decree in August that allows the cabinet to convene in the absence of both himself and the prime minister, his son Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Prince Mohammed offered reassurances about the health of the king at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, state media reported.

Mohammed bin Salman Saudi King Salman

Comments

200 characters

Saudi king Salman recovers after undergoing medical tests, royal court says

Pakistan’s remittance inflow stands at $2.85bn in September 2024, up 29% year-on-year

Rupee ends marginally weaker against US dollar

KSE-100 closes flat after briefly crossing 86,000 mark for the first time

Oil slips as strong supply counters Middle East and hurricane risk

Any political party that facilitates PTM will face consequences: Naqvi

Citi Pharma intends to construct 200-bed hospital, medical university in Lahore

Listed IPPs Hubco, Lalpir call emergency meetings as govt moves towards agreement termination

Gold price per tola decreases Rs3,000 in Pakistan

Special flight with 70 Pakistanis from Lebanon arrives in Karachi

‘Catastrophic’ Hurricane Milton heads to Florida Gulf Coast

Read more stories