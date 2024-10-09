AGL 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.75%)
AIRLINK 138.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-3.14%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.49%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.11%)
DCL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
DFML 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.08%)
DGKC 80.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 27.72 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.09%)
FFBL 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.55%)
FFL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
HUBC 114.70 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (3.31%)
HUMNL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
KEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (6.37%)
KOSM 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.84%)
MLCF 35.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.31%)
NBP 63.90 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (4.16%)
OGDC 171.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.26%)
PAEL 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 128.65 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.86%)
PRL 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.62%)
PTC 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (7%)
SEARL 57.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.23%)
TELE 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
TOMCL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TPLP 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.91%)
TREET 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.61%)
TRG 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
UNITY 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,146 Increased By 52.2 (0.57%)
BR30 27,611 Increased By 293 (1.07%)
KSE100 86,024 Increased By 359.7 (0.42%)
KSE30 27,362 Decreased By -79.3 (-0.29%)
Oct 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Nepali becomes youngest to climb world’s 8,000m peaks

AFP Published October 9, 2024 Updated October 9, 2024 12:14pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

KATHMANDU: An 18-year-old Nepali mountaineer on Wednesday broke the record for the youngest person to summit all 14 of the world’s 8,000-metre peaks, his team said.

Nima Rinji Sherpa reached the summit of Tibet’s 8,027-metre-high (26,335 feet) Shisha Pangma on Wednesday morning, completing his mission to stand on the world’s highest peaks.

“He reached the summit this morning. He had trained well and I was confident he would do it,” his father Tashi Sherpa told AFP.

Summiting all 14 “eight-thousanders” is considered the peak of mountaineering aspirations. Climbers cross “death zones” where there is not enough oxygen in the air to sustain human life for long periods.

“This summit is not just the culmination of my personal journey, but a tribute to every Sherpa who has ever dared to dream beyond the traditional boundaries set for us,” Sherpa said in a statement.

“Mountaineering is more than labour, it is a testament to our strength, resilience and passion.”

Sherpa is no stranger to the mountains, hailing from a family of record-holding mountaineers, who also now run Nepal’s largest mountaineering expedition company.

The record was previously held by another Nepali climber, Mingma Gyabu ‘David’ Sherpa. He achieved it in 2019, at the age of 30.

‘Proud moment’

Nima Rinji Sherpa, who already holds multiple records from his ascents of dozens of peaks, started high-altitude climbing at the age of 16, by climbing Mount Manaslu in August 2022.

By June this year, he had climbed his 13th mountain, Kanchenjunga, the world’s third highest.

Nepali climbers open Everest summit for the season

“This is a proud moment for our country,” Nima Nuru Sherpa, president of the Nepal Mountaineering Association, told AFP.

“Nima broke all the stereotypes, and his success has given a message that nothing is impossible if you have a strong determination.”

Nepali climbers – usually ethnic Sherpas from the valleys around Everest – are considered the backbone of the climbing industry in the Himalayas.

They carry the majority of equipment and food, fixing ropes and repairing ladders.

Long in the shadows as supporters of foreign climbers, they are slowly being recognised in their own right.

In 2021, a team of Nepali climbers made the first winter ascent of K2, the world’s second-highest peak – the notoriously challenging 8,611-metre (28,251-feet) “savage mountain” of Pakistan.

Nepal Mount Shisha Pangma Nima Rinji Sherpa British Nepali climber Nirmal Purja Nepali mountaineer

Comments

200 characters

Nepali becomes youngest to climb world’s 8,000m peaks

Energy sector reforms: committee approves ISMO formation

Special flight with 70 Pakistanis from Lebanon arrives in Karachi

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

KSE-100 hits fresh milestone, crosses 86,000 as investors still look at ‘positives’

Oil prices edge up after sliding on potential Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire

Gulf states must not allow use of airspace against Iran, Iranian official says

32 top Saudi cos’ team due today

Heavy investment expected in ‘Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund’

Remittances: Two incentives available to banks and ECs now

Strike and strife cost economy Rs190bn a day: minister

Read more stories