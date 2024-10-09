AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.85%)
AIRLINK 143.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.26%)
BOP 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.68%)
CNERGY 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.96%)
DCL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
DFML 46.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 80.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.77%)
FCCL 27.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.2%)
FFBL 55.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.87%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
HUBC 112.85 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (1.65%)
HUMNL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.88%)
KEL 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.45%)
KOSM 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.28%)
MLCF 34.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.97%)
NBP 63.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (3.18%)
OGDC 172.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.15%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 129.75 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.72%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.59%)
PTC 12.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 56.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
TELE 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
TOMCL 35.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.12%)
TPLP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.88%)
TREET 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 47.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
UNITY 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,158 Increased By 64.2 (0.71%)
BR30 27,525 Increased By 206.8 (0.76%)
KSE100 86,043 Increased By 378.9 (0.44%)
KSE30 27,386 Decreased By -55.3 (-0.2%)
Oct 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian currencies eke out gains on muted dollar

Reuters Published 09 Oct, 2024 09:53am

Most emerging Asian currencies gained ground against a muted dollar on Wednesday as investors stood on the sidelines to assess the future rate cut path by the Federal Reserve, while a potential ceasefire in the Middle East aided risk sentiment.

Thailand’s baht appreciated as much as 0.8% to 33.310 per dollar, leading gains among currencies.

It is the second-best performing currency in the region, after the Malaysian ringgit, with a 2.4% gain year-to-date.

The currency of Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy has been buoyed of late by sustained Fed rate cut bets, stabilising politics and economic growth.

“For the baht, there could be some USD-selling interest from market players especially exporters as they have been waiting for the baht to weaken a bit,” said Poon Panichpibool, a markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank.

At 0420 GMT, the dollar index remained steady at 102.59.

Other currencies such as the Indonesian rupiah and Taiwan dollar traded about 0.4% and 0.3% higher, respectively.

The Philippines peso was a notable outlier, falling about 0.3% to its lowest since mid August.

Investors are now awaiting a crucial inflation print for September from the world’s largest economy as well as minutes from the Fed’s recent meeting later on Wednesday to gain a better sense of where interest rates could be headed.

In Asia, the Reserve Bank of India kept its key interest rate steady at 6.50% as expected, while changing its policy stance to neutral, opening the door to cuts as the economy shows some signs of cooling.

Asian currencies: Malaysian ringgit slips to 3-week low

The Bank of Korea is expected to move with a 25-basis point cut in its meeting later this week.

“Until the sentiment-driven market aligns with the Fed’s underlying outlook for lower inflation and interest rates, currencies are likely to lack direction from markets over-reacting to better- or worse-than-expected data,” analysts from DBS wrote.

A potential ceasefire in the Middle East provided relief to sentiments which helped Asian stock markets to make some headway.

Other shares in Singapore, Bangkok, and Kuala Lumpur traded between 0.1% and 0.4% higher.

Meanwhile, equities in Shanghai snapped a seven-day winning streak to trade 5.3% lower, paring all gains from the previous session.

The index had risen as much as 10.1% on Tuesday on anticipation of more strong stimulus measures from Beijing which failed to materialise.

Markets in South Korea were closed due to a public holiday.

Singapore Asian currencies Singapore dollar

Comments

200 characters

Asian currencies eke out gains on muted dollar

Strike and strife cost economy Rs190bn a day: minister

Remittances: Two incentives available to banks and ECs now

Chinese delegation visits SIFC

Govt debt hits all-time high of Rs70.36trn by Aug-end

Heavy investment expected in ‘Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund’

Conditional export of sugar allowed

World Bank pledges $2bn to help govt respond to 2022 floods

Aurangzeb tells foreign investors: ‘Govt focused on ensuring structural reforms’

Palestine, Lebanon: Cabinet approves establishment of PM’s Relief Fund

NPMC notes significant decline in inflation

Read more stories