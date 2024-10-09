AGL 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.44%)
AIRLINK 143.98 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.4%)
BOP 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.3%)
CNERGY 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.69%)
DCL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
DFML 46.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 80.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.48%)
FCCL 27.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.28%)
FFBL 55.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.91%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
HUBC 112.89 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.68%)
HUMNL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.71%)
KOSM 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.4%)
MLCF 34.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.02%)
NBP 63.75 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (3.91%)
OGDC 172.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.29%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 129.45 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.49%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.59%)
PTC 12.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 56.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
TOMCL 35.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.69%)
TPLP 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.31%)
TREET 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 47.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
UNITY 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,148 Increased By 54.4 (0.6%)
BR30 27,502 Increased By 183.7 (0.67%)
KSE100 85,989 Increased By 325.3 (0.38%)
KSE30 27,364 Decreased By -77.3 (-0.28%)
Oct 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-10-09

Chinese delegation visits SIFC

Nuzhat Nazar Published October 9, 2024 Updated October 9, 2024 09:23am

ISLAMABAD: A high-level Chinese trade delegation from the China Asia Economic Development Association visited the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) on Tuesday.

The visit is expected to further enhance business-to-business and government-to-business initiatives between Pakistan and China.

The delegation was led by Qian Chui Zhu, the president of the Association for Foreign Trade, and was accompanied by members representing various development committees and institutions.

Special Investment Facilitation Council: $27bn investments to be materialised in five years: Ahsan

The SIFC officials warmly welcomed the delegation and provided a comprehensive briefing on Pakistan’s industrial development potential, investment opportunities, and key features of the country’s economic landscape. The delegation expressed keen interest in investing across critical sectors such as industry, banking, defence, energy, agriculture, livestock, aquaculture, and healthcare.

The Chinese delegation also expressed confidence in the SIFC’s efforts to facilitate foreign investment in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

investments Pakistan and China Chinese delegation foreign investments SIFC

Comments

200 characters

Chinese delegation visits SIFC

Strike and strife cost economy Rs190bn a day: minister

Remittances: Two incentives available to banks and ECs now

Govt debt hits all-time high of Rs70.36trn by Aug-end

Heavy investment expected in ‘Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund’

Conditional export of sugar allowed

World Bank pledges $2bn to help govt respond to 2022 floods

Aurangzeb tells foreign investors: ‘Govt focused on ensuring structural reforms’

Palestine, Lebanon: Cabinet approves establishment of PM’s Relief Fund

NPMC notes significant decline in inflation

Read more stories