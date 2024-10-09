Chinese delegation visits SIFC

ISLAMABAD: A high-level Chinese trade delegation from the China Asia Economic Development Association visited the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) on Tuesday.

The visit is expected to further enhance business-to-business and government-to-business initiatives between Pakistan and China.

The delegation was led by Qian Chui Zhu, the president of the Association for Foreign Trade, and was accompanied by members representing various development committees and institutions.

The SIFC officials warmly welcomed the delegation and provided a comprehensive briefing on Pakistan’s industrial development potential, investment opportunities, and key features of the country’s economic landscape. The delegation expressed keen interest in investing across critical sectors such as industry, banking, defence, energy, agriculture, livestock, aquaculture, and healthcare.

The Chinese delegation also expressed confidence in the SIFC’s efforts to facilitate foreign investment in Pakistan.

