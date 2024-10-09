KP lawmakers get into brawl after CM’s speech

PESHAWAR: The clash had been erupted between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the opposition following Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s speech in the assembly on Tuesday.

As per details, tensions flared in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly on Tuesday as lawmakers engaged in physical fight during the session.

The opposition members protested after being denied the opportunity to speak, while the situation later escalated, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the session for 15 minutes. A heated altercation broke out between members, with physical confrontations reported.

The clash had been erupted between Iqbal Wazir (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Parliamentarians) and Naik Muhammad (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf).

Members resorted to kicks and punches to each other, disrupting the assembly proceedings. The security had sent all the outsiders out of the assembly.