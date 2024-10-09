AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.85%)
AIRLINK 143.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.26%)
BOP 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.68%)
CNERGY 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.96%)
DCL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
DFML 46.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 80.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.77%)
FCCL 27.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.2%)
FFBL 55.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.87%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
HUBC 112.85 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (1.65%)
HUMNL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.88%)
KEL 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.45%)
KOSM 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.28%)
MLCF 34.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.97%)
NBP 63.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (3.18%)
OGDC 172.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.15%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 129.75 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.72%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.59%)
PTC 12.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 56.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
TELE 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
TOMCL 35.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.12%)
TPLP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.88%)
TREET 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 47.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
UNITY 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,158 Increased By 64.2 (0.71%)
BR30 27,525 Increased By 206.8 (0.76%)
KSE100 86,040 Increased By 376.5 (0.44%)
KSE30 27,387 Decreased By -53.9 (-0.2%)
Oct 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-09

KP lawmakers get into brawl after CM’s speech

NNI Published 09 Oct, 2024 06:26am

PESHAWAR: The clash had been erupted between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the opposition following Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s speech in the assembly on Tuesday.

As per details, tensions flared in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly on Tuesday as lawmakers engaged in physical fight during the session.

The opposition members protested after being denied the opportunity to speak, while the situation later escalated, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the session for 15 minutes. A heated altercation broke out between members, with physical confrontations reported.

The clash had been erupted between Iqbal Wazir (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Parliamentarians) and Naik Muhammad (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf).

Members resorted to kicks and punches to each other, disrupting the assembly proceedings. The security had sent all the outsiders out of the assembly.

KP KP Assembly Ali Amin Gandapur KP CM KP lawmakers

Comments

200 characters

KP lawmakers get into brawl after CM’s speech

Strike and strife cost economy Rs190bn a day: minister

Remittances: Two incentives available to banks and ECs now

Chinese delegation visits SIFC

Govt debt hits all-time high of Rs70.36trn by Aug-end

Heavy investment expected in ‘Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund’

Conditional export of sugar allowed

World Bank pledges $2bn to help govt respond to 2022 floods

Aurangzeb tells foreign investors: ‘Govt focused on ensuring structural reforms’

Palestine, Lebanon: Cabinet approves establishment of PM’s Relief Fund

NPMC notes significant decline in inflation

Read more stories