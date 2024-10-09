IIOJ&K elects first regional government in a decade

OCCUPIED SRINAGAR: Indian-Illegally Occupied Kashmir elected Tuesday its first government since the restive Himalayan territory was brought under New Delhi’s direct control, as voters backed opposition parties to lead its regional assembly.

While voters took part in national elections in June when Modi won a third term in power, these were the first local elections since 2014.

As results were announced, with an alliance of the opposition National Conference (NC) and Congress parties tipped to form a government, supporters celebrated.

By mid-afternoon, Election Commission figures showed NC and Congress had won 47 of 90 seats in the assembly, an unassailable lead over Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with 27.

Some called the vote a de facto referendum on the federal government’s decision to repeal the territory’s special status.

“The people have given their judgement against what New Delhi did,” social activist Iqbal Ahmad Bhat said.

“We are happy with the election results, and hope that the political rights will be restored,” said Jahangir Ahmad, among the cheering crowds outside the home of the territory’s expected new chief minister, NC leader Omar Abdullah.

Farooq Abdullah, his father and NC president, told reporters that the results were a “verdict” against Modi’s government.

Critics however say the assembly will only have nominal powers over education and culture.