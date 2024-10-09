AGL 38.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
World Cotton Day: Organic cotton termed essential for environment, local livelihoods

Published 09 Oct, 2024

ISLAMABAD: Organic cotton termed essential for the environment and local livelihoods as cotton was one of the most resource-intensive crops by adopting sustainable practices, we can transform cropping patterns and protect our resources.

Through the promotion of organic cotton farming, WWF-Pakistan was eliminating the use of chemicals, preserving the environment, and empowering cotton farmers for a healthier future. This was stated by WWF-Pakistan in its press release issued on World Cotton Day on Monday.

The press release further mentioned that WWF-Pakistan in partnership with other organizations has made significant strides in organic and regenerative cotton cultivation by engaging over 12,000 farmers and bringing around 43,000 hectares under organic cotton cultivation to help reduce environmental impacts.

The global population worries about environmental issues, especially those related to conventional agriculture which largely relies on synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, and GMO seeds. Conventional cotton cultivation was associated with the rigorous use of fertilizers, pesticides, and herbicides that adversely affect the natural environment and largely add to global warming. Knowing the potential risks for the ecosystem, a need arises for a way to produce organic cotton that prohibits the use of harmful substances.

Hammad Naqi Khan, Director General WWF-Pakistan remarked that Pakistan was the sixth-largest producer of cotton in the world and had the third-largest cotton spinning capacity in Asia, with thousands of ginning and spinning units producing textile products from cotton. Cotton has 51 percent shares in the country’s total foreign exchange earnings, thus playing a pivotal role in the country’s economy.

This crop produces a versatile fibre that is delightfully soft and completely biodegradable when 100 per cent natural. “Adhering to international standards, we should cultivate sustainable cotton like Better Cotton, Organic Cotton, and Regenerative Cotton that can help reduce carbon footprints”, he added.

WWF-Pakistan appreciated the efforts of the Laudes Foundation, the Department of Agriculture Extension Balochistan, CABI, and local textile groups that played a significant part in the promotion of organic cotton and contributed towards a greener Pakistan.

