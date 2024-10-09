AGL 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.34%)
Role of agri engineers underscored in understanding canal irrigation systems

Recorder Report Published 09 Oct, 2024 06:26am

HYDERABAD: Dr Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, underscored the pivotal role of agricultural engineers in understanding canal irrigation systems and ensuring the efficient supply of water to crops through precise crop water requirement calculations.

Addressing a dinner reception held in honor of the newly elected members of the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), Dr Marri emphasized the need for recognizing and utilizing the expertise of agricultural engineers in key sectors such as irrigation and farm infrastructure to meet the demands of modern agriculture.

He further noted that education is rapidly transforming, making the role of engineers essential in all fields. Agricultural engineers, in particular, should be acknowledged for their significant contributions to sustainable farming practices.

Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi, Vice Chancellor of NED University of Engineering and Technology Karachi, and newly elected Vice Chairman of PEC, pledged that the Pakistan Engineering Council would address the challenges faced by engineers. He also acknowledged the decisive role agricultural engineers played in the PEC elections despite their smaller numbers and expressed plans to discuss their concerns, including technical allowances, with the Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Dr Altaf Ali Sial, Dean of the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering at SAU and member of the PEC governing body from Sindh, reaffirmed his commitment to advocating for the rights of engineers, particularly agricultural engineers, whose importance has often been overlooked. He emphasized the need to highlight their contributions on various platforms.

Syed Mansoor Rizvi, Chairman of the Pakistan Society of Agricultural Engineers, highlighted that over 300 agricultural engineers graduate annually from seven universities across the country, yet they are not provided with sufficient opportunities in fields such as agricultural machinery, irrigation, and related areas.

