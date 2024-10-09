AGL 38.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-09

Iranian envoy calls on JI chief

Recorder Report Published 09 Oct, 2024 08:26am

LAHORE: Iran's Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam on Tuesday met with Chief Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman.

According to media cell of JI at Mansoora, during the meeting, they discussed the situation in Gaza, the unity of the Muslim Ummah, the Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline, and other topics of mutual interest. JI KP Emir Professor Ibrahim and JI Director of Foreign Affairs Asif Luqman Qazi were also present.

Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman emphasized that all Islamic countries, especially Pakistan, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey, must adopt a united and firm stance on Gaza. He stated that the unity of the Ummah is essential to counter Israel's expansionist ambitions and aggression in Palestine.

He also informed the Iranian ambassador about the declaration of the All Parties Conference on Palestine, in which all political parties in Pakistan advocated for the establishment of a free Palestinian state instead of a two-state solution. The JI leader briefed the ambassador on the party's diplomatic and political efforts and welfare activities regarding the Palestine issue, which were appreciated by Reza Amiri Moghadam.

Rehman highlighted that the completion of the Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline would be a symbol of economic improvement for both countries and urged Islamabad and Tehran to work together to complete the project for the benefit of both nations. He also stressed the need for barter trade between Pakistan and Iran, stating that it would not only curb border smuggling but also strengthen the economies of both countries.

He commended the Friday sermon of Iran's Supreme Leader, in which a call was made to end religious hatred and promote unity among the Muslim Ummah. He assured that Jamaat-e-Islami would continue to play its role in fostering the unity of the Ummah.

The Iranian ambassador praised Jamaat-e-Islami's principled and firm stance on the Palestine issue, calling it of utmost importance at this time. He appreciated the party's efforts and acknowledged that, while different views exist within a country, the declaration of the APC was highly regarded.

He noted that the U.S. and some other countries are openly backing Israel. He affirmed that resistance against Israel’s expansionist plans and aggression would continue, stating that Iran would stand firm in opposition and not retreat in any field. He urged the Muslim Ummah to unite.

The ambassador also mentioned that the Iran side of the Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline is complete and they are awaiting action from the Pakistani government. He expressed a desire for stronger Pakistan-Iran relations and emphasized the need to make the ECO agreement functional, revive the Pakistan-Iran-Turkey railway line, and increase bilateral trade.

