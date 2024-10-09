AGL 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.34%)
Pakistan

IG condoles with deputy CG on deaths of Chinese

Recorder Report Published 09 Oct, 2024

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, visited the Chinese Consulate Office in Lahore and met with Deputy Consul General Zhao Ke. During the meeting, IG Punjab expressed his deep sorrow and condolences to the deputy consul General regarding the tragic loss of Chinese nationals in the recent terrorist attack in Karachi.

Dr Usman Anwar recorded his thoughts in the condolence book and expressed solidarity with the families of the deceased. IG Punjab said that Punjab Police stands with the Chinese government and the families of the victims during this difficult time.

IG Punjab said that incident is a heinous conspiracy aimed at damaging the brotherly relations between Pakistan and China.

Dr Usman Anwar emphasized that the security of Chinese nationals is a top priority and that measures to ensure their safety, particularly in relation to CPEC projects, have been significantly enhanced. IG Punjab highlighted that security along all routes for Chinese nationals has been strengthened, with rigorous checks on all vehicles and suspicious individuals.

Deputy Consul General Zhao Ke expressed satisfaction with the security arrangements for Chinese experts and citizens involved in various projects in Punjab.

He said that the Punjab Police is providing excellent security for Chinese nationals, their residences, and project sites. Dr Usman Anwar added that the Special Protection Unit is diligently ensuring the safety of Chinese citizens, their residences, offices, and working sites.

Efforts to enhance information sharing and mutual cooperation between Punjab Police and Chinese authorities are ongoing. Senior officers present at the meeting included DIG Operations Punjab Waqas Nazir, DIG Special Protection Unit Muntazir Mehdi, DIG Special Branch Syed Khurram Ali, and SSP Operations Lahore Tasawer Iqbal.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Chinese nationals IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar security of Chinese nationals Chinese consulate

