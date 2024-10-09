AGL 38.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-09

Governor says foreign investors keen for investment in Pakistan

Published 09 Oct, 2024

LAHORE: Punjab Governor, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said on Tuesday that the country’s economic condition was improving and a large number of foreign investors are showing interest for making investment in Pakistan.

He said this while talking to the UK-Pakistan Trade and Investment Board (UPTIB) delegation, which led by UK-Pakistan Trade and Investment Board Chief Executive Officer, Tajamal Hussain called on him, here on Tuesday.

The delegation informed the governor about the steps taken by the UK-Pakistan Trade and Investment Board, to promote Pakistan’s international trade and the future plans. The delegation also apprised the governor regarding the establishment of Pakistan’s pavilion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland in 2025.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that foreign investment is indispensable for the economic development and stability of any country. He appreciated the efforts of UPTIB in promoting trade between Pakistan and UK and attracting international investment in key sectors of Pakistan. He also appreciated the role of UPTIB in highlighting the positive image of Pakistan at the global level.

The governor assured the delegation to provide all possible support to improve the positive image of Pakistan and promote international investment. He further said that political stability is very important for economic development in the country.

Chief Executive Officer of the UK-Pakistan Trade and Investment Board, Tajamal Hussain said that the UK-Pakistan Trade and Investment Board is taking various steps to create new economic opportunities in Pakistan, including representing Pakistan in international forums like the World Economic Forum. He said that there are vast opportunities, to export Pakistani textile products along with rice and other food items in the UK.

The delegation was comprised of Managing Director Azhar Waraich, Head of Partnerships and Corporate Linkages Nauman Rasool and Ghabta Gohar.

Earlier, the governor visited the residence of martyred Lt-Col. Muhammad Ali Shaukat in Faisalabad. Lt-Col Muhammad Ali Shaukat was martyred while fighting against terrorists in North Waziristan.

The governor paid tributes to the services and bravery of Lt-Col Muhammad Ali Shaukat Shaheed and said the whole nation values the sacrifices of the martyrs and their families. He said that the nation will not forget its martyrs and their sacrifices. He appreciated the determination of the martyr's sons to join the Pakistan Army.

foreign investors Punjab Governor investments business community investments in Pakistan Sardar Saleem Haider Khan UPTIB

