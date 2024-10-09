AGL 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.34%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-09

Health challenges: Call for evidence-based policymaking, strengthening

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published October 9, 2024 Updated October 9, 2024 08:43am

ISLAMABAD: Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath, Prime Minister’s Coordinator on National Health Services and Regulations on Tuesday, while stressing the need for resilient health systems amid global health security challenges and climate change-related issues has emphasised the need for evidence-based policymaking and strengthening partnerships to effectively tackle health challenges.

While speaking at the International Conference on Sustainable Health Systems and Resilience: Challenges and Opportunities, held here at COMSTECH organised by the Manhattan Strategy Group, he emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts in strengthening Pakistan’s health systems.

Dr Bharath addressed the significant impacts of the 2022 floods, which displaced millions and highlighted gaps in healthcare delivery.

He advocated for enhanced primary healthcare access, innovative financing models such as health insurance schemes, and a collaborative One Health approach to integrate human, animal, and environmental health sectors.

The conference was attended by over 150 participants, including health professionals, government officials, academic researchers, and representatives from international organisations.

The conference called on all the stakeholders for immediate action in prioritising investment in health system resilience and sustainability. The conference emphasised the importance of ongoing collaboration and dialogue, stating that the insights gained from the conference should inform future policy and programmatic efforts.

The conference aimed at providing a platform for exchanging ideas and identifying solutions to enhance the resilience and sustainability of healthcare systems in the country, particularly, in light of the rising global health risks exacerbated by climate change and pandemics.

Renowned international and national health experts presented their research and perspectives during the conference, saying meaningful dialogue is a must on the best strategies to overcome the numerous challenges Pakistan faces in its health sector.

Dr Erin Sorrell, a global health practitioner and Associate Professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, highlighted the importance of innovative approaches in combating health crises. Dr Hammad Ali, adjunct Associate Professor Brown University and Associate Branch Chief at the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided insights on integrating public health strategies into community health initiatives.

The final keynote was delivered by Professor Dr Aamer Ikram, former executive director National Institute of Health Pakistan addressed the intersection of public health and national security.

The conference hosted five technical sessions that delved into critical areas of health system transformation. The topics included health system strengthening, universal health coverage, public-private partnerships, data integration, and climate resilience.

Experts from around the globe engaged in meaningful discussions, focusing on strategies to tackle significant challenges facing Pakistan’s health sector, particularly in the context of rising global health risks.

The key discussions revolved around the need for robust data integration systems to inform policy decisions and the critical role of climate resilience in public health planning.

The panelists emphasised that without integrating these considerations, Pakistan’s health system may struggle to adapt to future challenges. In conjunction with the conference, Shezad Habib launched the Manhattan Strategy Group platform in Pakistan.

As the president and founder of the group, Habib highlighted the contribution and explained that this initiative aims to enhance the organisation’s focus on healthcare issues and foster partnerships with government bodies, NGOs, and private organisations.

The think tank, known for its thought leadership on public policy and innovative solutions, aims to enhance its focus on healthcare issues in Pakistan, fostering partnerships with government bodies, NGOs, and private organisations.

“The establishment of this platform signifies our commitment to addressing the healthcare challenges faced by Pakistan and our dedication to creating sustainable solutions,” he stated.

