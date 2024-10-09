AGL 38.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
Markets Print 2024-10-09

Gold prices lower

Published 09 Oct, 2024

KARACHI: The local gold prices saw a dip on Tuesday, as the global bullion value receded below $2650 per ounce, traders said.

Gold lost Rs1000 and Rs857 to reach Rs274700 per tola and Rs235511 per 10 grams, respectively, All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said. On the world market, gold bullion prices dropped by $9 to $2647 per ounce while silver was trading at just over $31 per ounce. Silver prices on the local market remained stable at Rs3050 per tola and Rs2614.88 per 10 grams, the association added.

