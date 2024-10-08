AGL 38.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
AIRLINK 143.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.38%)
BOP 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
DCL 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.17%)
DFML 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.7%)
DGKC 80.88 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.21%)
FCCL 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.07%)
FFBL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (3.13%)
FFL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
HUBC 111.02 Decreased By ▼ -10.80 (-8.87%)
HUMNL 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.2%)
KEL 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
KOSM 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
MLCF 35.20 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.27%)
NBP 61.35 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (3.54%)
OGDC 171.90 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (1.58%)
PAEL 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.7%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 127.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
PRL 25.58 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.81%)
PTC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.76%)
SEARL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.65%)
TELE 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
TOMCL 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TPLP 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
TREET 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
TRG 47.05 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.68%)
UNITY 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,094 Increased By 113.3 (1.26%)
BR30 27,318 Decreased By -101.9 (-0.37%)
KSE100 85,664 Increased By 753.7 (0.89%)
KSE30 27,441 Increased By 243.7 (0.9%)
Oct 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Son of Osama bin Laden deported from France, barred from returning

Reuters Published 08 Oct, 2024 07:04pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

PARIS: A son of Al Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden has been deported from France, where he lived for years painting landscapes in a Normandy village, and barred from returning after posting comments on social media deemed to have glorified terrorism.

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said he had signed an order banning Omar Binladin from France, and that Binladin had previously been deported. He gave no details about the timing of the deportation or where Binladin had been sent.

“Mr Binladin, who has lived in the Orne region for several years as the spouse of a British national, posted comments on his social networks in 2023 that glorified terrorism,” Retailleau said on X.

“The administrative ban ensures that Mr Binladin cannot return to France for any reason whatsoever.”

Binladin could not immediately be reached for comment.

According to local weekly newspaper Le Publicateur Libre, Binladin caught the attention of French authorities over a social media post on the birthday of his father, who was killed by US forces in 2011. Reuters was not immediately able to locate the social media post.

The paper reported in July 2023 that police had searched for Binladen in the village of Domfort, Normandy.

Al Qaeda Osama bin laden Omar Binladin

Comments

200 characters

Son of Osama bin Laden deported from France, barred from returning

KSE-100 closes above 85,000 for first time as oil & gas sector continues to attract attention

Chinese engineers killed in Karachi terror attack were involved in debt talks with govt: Aurangzeb

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

Pakistan will not lose focus on reforms, Aurangzeb tells foreign investors

Ban on PTM based on concrete evidence, says Tarar

SBP increases retail portfolio limit to Rs300mn, enhances SME financing exposure cap

Duo wins Physics Nobel for ‘foundational’ AI breakthroughs

Dawood Lawrencepur transfers 100% stake in Reon Energy to Juniper International

Brent crude falls $4 a barrel on easing supply fears

England 96-1 after Salman’s century lifts Pakistan to 556

Read more stories