AGL 38.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
AIRLINK 143.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.38%)
BOP 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
DCL 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.17%)
DFML 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.7%)
DGKC 80.88 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.21%)
FCCL 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.07%)
FFBL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (3.13%)
FFL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
HUBC 111.02 Decreased By ▼ -10.80 (-8.87%)
HUMNL 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.2%)
KEL 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
KOSM 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
MLCF 35.20 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.27%)
NBP 61.35 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (3.54%)
OGDC 171.90 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (1.58%)
PAEL 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.7%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 127.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
PRL 25.58 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.81%)
PTC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.76%)
SEARL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.65%)
TELE 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
TOMCL 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TPLP 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
TREET 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
TRG 47.05 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.68%)
UNITY 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,096 Increased By 116.2 (1.29%)
BR30 27,261 Decreased By -159.3 (-0.58%)
KSE100 85,664 Increased By 753.7 (0.89%)
KSE30 27,441 Increased By 243.7 (0.9%)
Oct 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Over 1,000 evacuated from Crimea oil terminal fire: mayor

AFP Published 08 Oct, 2024 02:43pm
File Photo: AFP
File Photo: AFP

MOSCOW: Over 1,000 residents have been evacuated due to a fire at a large oil terminal in Russian-annexed Crimea, a local official said Tuesday, after Ukraine claimed it had struck the depot.

Kyiv has ramped up strikes targeting Russia’s energy sector in recent months, aiming to dent revenues used by Moscow to fund its invasion, now grinding through its third year.

Ukraine said Monday its forces had carried out a “successful strike” on an offshore oil terminal overnight in Feodosia.

Russian-installed authorities in Crimea then said a fire had broken out at the depot in the Black Sea port town of some 70,000 people and that there were no casualties.

Russia has not said there was a Ukrainian strike on the terminal.

Ukraine says hit Crimea oil terminal, Russia claims gains

“To ensure the safety of people living near the scene of the emergency situation, 1,047 people have been temporarily evacuated to shelters,” the Russian-appointed mayor of the town of Feodosia, Igor Tkachenko, wrote on Telegram.

On Monday, the fire caused road and train closures, but the Russian consumer safety watchdog said Monday initial checks did not find excess levels of air pollution.

The watchdog said the fire was raging at the Sea Oil Terminal, whose website says it “stores fuel in case of emergency situations and ensures Crimea’s energy security”.

The fire has spread to “up to 2,500 square metres, a source in the emergency services told RIA Novosti news agency Tuesday.

“The Feodosia terminal is the largest in Crimea in terms of transshipment of oil products, which were used, among other things, to meet the needs of the Russian occupation army,” the Ukrainian military said, vowing to continue such attacks.

Ukraine insists such strikes are fair retaliation for Russian attacks on its own energy infrastructure that have plunged millions into darkness.

Russia KYIV Crimea Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Ukraine military Russia energy sector

Comments

200 characters

Over 1,000 evacuated from Crimea oil terminal fire: mayor

CPEC power projects: All set to ink $16bn debt re-profiling pacts during Li’s visit

KSE-100 crosses 85,000 as oil & gas sector continues to attract attention

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Israel-Hezbollah fighting intensifies, Hamas vows to rise again

Dawood Lawrencepur transfers 100% stake in Reon Energy to Juniper International

SBP increases retail portfolio limit to Rs300mn, enhances SME financing exposure cap

Oil retreats as investors pare bets on Middle East war risk after sharp rally

Salman Agha defies England as Pakistan post 515-8 in first Test

Hubco likely to follow suit: Four IPPs ink deal to annul pacts early

Gang exploits dormant taxpayer identities to commit Rs81bn fraud

Read more stories