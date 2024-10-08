AGL 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
AIRLINK 145.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.28%)
BOP 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
CNERGY 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
DFML 46.19 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.24%)
DGKC 81.10 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (2.49%)
FCCL 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.82%)
FFBL 54.55 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.29%)
FFL 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
HUBC 111.30 Decreased By ▼ -10.52 (-8.64%)
HUMNL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.56%)
KEL 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
KOSM 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.92%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.7%)
NBP 60.30 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.77%)
OGDC 171.50 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (1.35%)
PAEL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
PPL 128.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.43%)
PRL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.85%)
PTC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.76%)
SEARL 57.10 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (2.83%)
TELE 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
TOMCL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.85%)
TPLP 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TREET 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
TRG 47.15 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (2.9%)
UNITY 26.38 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.73%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 9,053 Increased By 72.7 (0.81%)
BR30 27,257 Decreased By -163.2 (-0.6%)
KSE100 85,434 Increased By 524.2 (0.62%)
KSE30 27,351 Increased By 153.6 (0.56%)
World

Ukraine’s military says it shot down 18 Russian drones overnight

Reuters Published 08 Oct, 2024 12:33pm

KYIV: Russia launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 19 drones in an overnight attack, Ukraine’s military said on Tuesday, but the air force shot down 18 drones, and the last returned to Russian territory.

Russian forces used drones and missiles in the attack on the southern region of Odesa, the air force said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

Odesa regional governor Oleh Kiper said the drone attack on the city of Chornomorsk caused fires on three floors of an apartment building but there were no casualties.

It also set off a fire, now extinguished, at an administrative and production building in Odesa district, he added, while one drone fell in an open area without detonating.

Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv, Ukraine’s military says

A Russian missile also hit a Palau-flagged vessel in Odesa port on Monday, killing a Ukrainian national and injuring five crew members in the second such attack in as many days, officials said.

