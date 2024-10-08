Misuse of public resources: Petition filed in PHC for disqualification of KPK CM Gandapur

PESHAWAR: A petition on Monday filed in the Peshawar High Court (PHC) seeking the disqualification of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur over the alleged misuse of public resources for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rallies.

The petition, submitted by Advocate Azizuddin Kakakhel, named the federal and provincial governments, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Governor, and others as respondents.

The petitioner argued that Ali Amin Gandapur used public resources for PTI’s political gatherings, which violates the oath of office. Furthermore, the petition expressed concerns over the chief minister’s actions, describing his mobilisation of a “lashkar” (group) towards the federal government as alarming.

In the petition, the advocate requested that the court order the recovery of the public resources from Gandapur’s personal account, stating that public funds should not be used for political aims.

The petition calls for the disqualification of the Chief Minister under Article 62 of the Constitution for breaching his oath.

Additionally, the petitioner has requested an immediate stay order to prevent CM Gandapur from continuing his official duties until the case is resolved.

