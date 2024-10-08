AGL 38.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
AIRLINK 143.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.37%)
BOP 5.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
DFML 45.99 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.79%)
DGKC 78.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.33%)
FCCL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
FFBL 54.15 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.54%)
FFL 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
HUBC 116.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.42 (-4.45%)
HUMNL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (5.84%)
KEL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.07%)
KOSM 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
MLCF 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.69%)
NBP 59.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 169.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
PAEL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
PIBTL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
PPL 128.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.71%)
PRL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.68%)
PTC 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
SEARL 56.85 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.38%)
TELE 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
TOMCL 35.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.65%)
TPLP 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
TREET 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
TRG 45.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
UNITY 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,998 Increased By 17.7 (0.2%)
BR30 27,347 Decreased By -72.7 (-0.27%)
KSE100 85,199 Increased By 288.7 (0.34%)
KSE30 27,296 Increased By 98.5 (0.36%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-08

MQM-P hints at supporting constitutional amendments

INP Published 08 Oct, 2024 06:46am

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Chairman Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Monday hinted at supporting the much-touted

constitutional amendments by saying that if the amendments were beneficial for people then his party would be standing by the government.

Speaking to the participants at a ceremony, Siddiqui said that they were free to make decisions while condemning the opposition for impeding the road to prosperity.

“Whenever artificial leadership was brought forward, Pakistan faced consequences. We will oppose the quota system. Matters will stay unresolved until people who decide merit will be recruited on merit,” he added.

