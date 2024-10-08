Space Week 2024: Ahsan for connecting teachers, students with science, tech education

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said that connecting teachers and students with science and technology education and equipping them with modern knowledge is the guarantee of a bright future for Pakistan’s youth.

On the occasion of Space Week 2024, which is celebrated worldwide from October 4th to 10th, the minister, while addressing the students of Islamabad Model College for Girls F-6/2, on Monday, said the event was aimed at making the youth aware of the importance of pursuing science and technology for a prosperous future.

He stressed “in today’s world, progress and prosperity depend on expertise in science and technology.” He highlighted that space exploration and research had become critical components of global advancement.

He urged the youth to make science and research their ultimate goal and wave the flag of Pakistan in space. He expressed confidence that “today’s youth will play a significant role in making Pakistan one of the leading nations in the world.”

Referring to the achievements of the James Webb Space Telescope and the European Space Agency, he pointed out that “today’s modern nations have made tremendous efforts to understand the mysteries of the universe through science and research.”

He said that unfortunately, no Muslim country currently possessed the capacity for space research. He expressed regret that no Muslim nation had gone beyond Earth’s orbit. He emphasised that “the Holy Quran instructs humanity to explore and conquer the moon and the sun, and that it is the responsibility of the Muslim youth to advance in science and research in light of this directive.”

The minister said the world had entered the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, where technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, nanotechnology, and biotechnology were now standards of progress.

The federal minister further maintained that Pakistan was one of the countries affected by climate change, and space technology could play an important role in addressing environmental challenges and natural disasters. “With space technology, it is possible not only to assess the impact of climate on agriculture and productivity but also to make timely predictions about natural disasters, thus, protecting valuable lives and property,” he said.

Talking about importance of the space exploration and technology in the context of daily life, Iqbal, particularly, mentioned innovations such as Google Maps and aircraft navigation, explaining that space technology is now playing a vital role in almost every field, making our lives easier. He stated that future research in space would create new opportunities for humanity, such as new sources of energy or even the growth of human organs in space.

In his speech, the minister urged students to be ready for future responsibilities and to cultivate a passion for knowledge and research. He said the younger generation must be provided with opportunities to advance in the fields of science and technology to ensure a bright future for Pakistan.

Iqbal appreciated the joint efforts of the Ministry of Planning and the Ministry of Education, stating that Space Week would be celebrated annually as a platform to educate the younger generation about space science and nurture their research skills.

