Working group to be formed to project country’s stance globally

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced to establish a working group comprising experts and its teams would be sent to important capitals of the world to highlight the issue of Palestine and to raise the voice and to convey the message of Pakistan to end the genocide in Gaza.

President Asif Ali Zardari also expressed deep concerns over the growing Israeli adventurism in the region and escalation of tension, and called for the international community’s role to take swift action to restore peace and prevent conflict from spilling over.

President Zardari and Prime Minister Sharif hosted the conference held at the President House in Islamabad on Monday.

PM reaffirms country’s moral, diplomatic, political support to Palestinians

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif said Israel is committing barbarism against innocent people of Palestine, including women and children.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said the entire Pakistani nation is standing behind the Palestinian brothers and sisters in their struggle against Israeli oppression.

While addressing the APC, the prime minister announced to form a working group of experts and its teams will be sent to world capitals to highlight the issue of Palestine.

The prime minster said that there is need to send more relief goods for the people of Palestine. He said that the government is making necessary arrangements for the Palestinian students in the field of medical education.

He said Pakistan supports an independent state with Al Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, as per aspirations of the Palestinian people. He said immediate halting of the ongoing barbarism and bloodshed in Gaza and Palestine is need of the hour. He said the people of Palestine are facing worst kind of oppression at the hands of Israeli forces.

In his inaugural speech at the conference, President Zardari expressed deep concerns over the growing Israeli adventurism in the region and escalation of tension, and called for the international community’s role to take swift action to restore peace and prevent conflict from spilling over. He said that during the last year, the Israeli occupation forces had killed over 41,800 Palestinians besides destroying the infrastructure.

The president said Pakistan is deeply concerned over the escalation of hostilities in the Middle East and strongly condemns the Israeli barbarism and aggression against Palestinians as well as the assassination of top leaders of Hamas and Hezbollah. He said we stand in solidarity with the people of Lebanon and Palestine.

He said that it is regrettable that the international community has failed to stop Israel from committing its ongoing genocide in Palestine especially in Gaza. He said the prevailing culture of impunity and disregard of international law must be addressed urgently.

PML-N President Nawaz Sharif questioned the strange silence adopted by the world community on this issue of humanity. He also commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for forcefully raising the issue of Palestine and grave human rights violations by Israel in Gaza during his address to the United Nations General Assembly.

He urged the Muslim countries to get united and evolve a joint strategy to get the ongoing bloodshed in the Palestine stopped.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said the entire Pakistani nation is standing behind the Palestinian brothers and sisters in their struggle against Israeli oppression. He stressed the need for launching an intensive diplomatic campaign to fight the case of Palestinians on diplomatic and legal fronts. He said media should also be effectively engaged to expose the imperialist, colonial, and Zionist agenda of Israel.

He proposed to constitute a high-power committee, having representation from all the political forces of the country, to raise voice for the oppressed people of Palestine.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said around 50,000 innocent Palestinians, including children, women, and elderly have been martyred in Israeli attacks.

He called for taking practical steps to help the Palestinians instead of passing resolutions and issuing condemnations. He said Palestinian Muslims are fighting for their rights and we support them. He proposed to from a platform of Muslim countries including Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Malaysia, and Indonesia and to establish a defense force.

He said that war of Israel has expanded and reached in Yemen and Lebanon and India is supporting Israel. “We should adopt the stance about Israel as adopted by Quaid-i-Azam in 1948,” he said.

Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman said Israel is carrying out genocide in Palestine. He added that occupied Israeli forces are committing worst atrocities against the humanity.

He said that we have to take a very clear stance on the Israeli brutalities against innocent Palestinians. He said it is also responsibility of the international community to play its role in stopping the Israeli brutalities in Palestine. He proposed to convene a meeting of the Islamic countries to adopt a common stance in this regard. He said Pakistan should play a proactive role to launch a diplomatic campaign to highlight this issue at the world fora.

MQM leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said Islamic countries should open its educational institutions to accommodate Palestinian students, besides sending assistance to the oppressed people of Gaza.

Balochistan Awami Party leader Khalid Magsi called for getting united to utilise all resources and energy to protect lives of the Palestinian people.

Those, who also spoke on the occasion, include PML-Q leader Chaudhry Salik Hussain, IPP leader Abdul Aleem Khan, ANP leader Aimal Wali Khan, National Party leader Jan Muhammad Buledi, Raja Nasir Abbas of MWM, Sunni Tehreek leader Sarwat Ijaz Qadri, and religious scholar Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi.

