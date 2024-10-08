AGL 38.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
AIRLINK 143.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-1.39%)
BOP 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
DFML 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
DGKC 78.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
FCCL 28.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 53.75 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.79%)
FFL 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 115.25 Decreased By ▼ -6.57 (-5.39%)
HUMNL 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.38%)
KEL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.07%)
KOSM 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.32%)
MLCF 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.69%)
NBP 59.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 170.00 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.46%)
PAEL 25.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 128.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.98%)
PRL 25.01 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
PTC 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 55.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.31%)
TELE 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
TOMCL 35.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
TPLP 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
TREET 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.15%)
TRG 45.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.35%)
UNITY 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 8,990 Increased By 9.8 (0.11%)
BR30 27,309 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.41%)
KSE100 85,036 Increased By 125.8 (0.15%)
KSE30 27,252 Increased By 54.6 (0.2%)
World Print 2024-10-08

Mission to probe smashed asteroid launches despite hurricane

AFP Published 08 Oct, 2024 07:04am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MIAMI: Europe’s Hera probe successfully launched Monday on a mission to inspect the damage done by a NASA spacecraft that smashed into an asteroid during the first test of Earth’s planetary defences.

Despite fears that an approaching hurricane could delay the launch, the probe blasted off on a SpaceX rocket into cloudy skies from Cape Canaveral in the US state of Florida just before 11:00 am local time (1500 GMT).

Hera’s mission is to investigate the aftermath of NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), which deliberately crashed into the Dimorphos asteroid in 2022 roughly 11 million kilometres (6.8 million miles) from Earth.

The fridge-sized DART spacecraft successfully knocked the asteroid well off course, demonstrating that humanity may no longer be powerless against potentially planet-killing asteroids that could head our way.

The European Space Agency (ESA) said that Hera will conduct what it has dubbed a “crime scene investigation”.

