Battlefield Islamabad

What was proclaimed by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) leaders as a peaceful march on Islamabad to demand, among other things, the release of their leader Imran Khan from jail turned out to be anything but.

All day on October 5 and 6, 2024, the federal capital was reduced to a virtual battlefield. This occurred not the least because the PTI marchers, particularly those from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) led by Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur came armed with slingshots, marbles, stones, tear gas shells and what have you, including, alarmingly, weapons.

The last came from official KP sources and these were also dipped into to provide vehicles, rescue ambulances, and even heavy machinery to clear any blockades on the roads. The clashes of these militant protestors resulted in the death of one policeman and injuries to 31.

Casualties, if any, on the side of the protesters are not so far known. However, during the pitched battles on Islamabad’s thoroughfares leading to D-Chowk, the protestors’ desired destination, and certainly afterwards, the police arrested over a thousand PTI supporters, including, according to the police, some Afghans and KP police personnel in plain clothes. The Inspector General (IG) police Islamabad claimed the protestors (rioters?) inflicted damage worth Rs 154 million on federal government assets including police vehicles, etc.

As expected, the coalition government rounded on the PTI after the smoke cleared and the roads had been rendered passable again. It accused PTI of everything from seeking to disrupt the preparations for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Islamabad, embarrass the country while the visiting Malaysian Prime Minister was still here, repeat the by now infamous May 9, 2023 assault, disturb the progress the country was making towards economic stability, and even, flatteringly, seeking to make revolution! It may be noted, according to the IG police Islamabad’s statement, that an unprecedented 8,800 police had been deployed to quell any disturbance, along with Rangers and army units on standby if needed. All this points to the government’s approach of not taking any chances with what was perceived as an invasion of, if not assault upon, Islamabad.

CM Ali Amin Gandapur once again pulled off his ‘disappearing’ trick. The police raided KP House in Islamabad where Gandapur was believed to be present, but strangely failed to nab him.

Since Gandapur remained incommunicado overnight (like he did last time), this set off a flurry of calls by the PTI to produce him or the courts, etc., would be moved for his recovery. Lo and behold, our very own ‘Zorro’ then appeared in the KP Assembly’s session the next day to regale his party and the House with his flamboyant language against the federal government. With due respect, this ‘vanishing’ act business has been used once too often, rousing suspicions about Gandapur and his role in these goings on.

While in practice he has pitched KP against the federal government and Punjab, he cloaks these fiendish tactics in a litany of victimhood complaints.

Amidst the expected post-violence arrests of PTI workers and supporters and the inevitable registration of a plethora of cases under all the provisions of the CrPC and anti-terrorism laws the police can think of, the unanswered questions remain: what does the PTI want? What is it aiming for? What do its tactics suggest is its strategy? Is there a strategy or is it spiraling desperation?

The last may not be as fanciful as one might think since there is a discernible hardening of attitude towards PTI and its disruptive campaign which, if nothing else, seems aimed at ensuring there is no ‘business as usual’, thereby eroding the government’s efforts at political stability leading to economic revival. This hardening appears to extend from the government to its perceived establishment backers. A loss of patience with the PTI may lead to bringing forth the court martial of Lt-General (retd) Faiz Hameed, with the possible inclusion of Imran Khan.

Whatever the days ahead hold, one thing is crystal clear. The country is not about to enter the realm of peace and stability leading to enhanced political credibility (something in short supply as faras this government is concerned) and economic progress. Ruction and conflict seem the only things on the menu for the foreseeable future. Thinking minds among us (yes, there are still a few left of this dwindling tribe) are increasingly fearful that the country is plunging into a black hole from which even light cannot escape.

