Mohammad Haris to lead Pakistan Shaheens in Emerging Asia Cup

Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Haris will lead Pakistan Shaheens in the ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup starting in Oman on October 18.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Shaheens’ squad will undergo a camp at the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre in Karachi from October 11 to 15, before travelling to Oman on Oct 16.

Abdul Samad, Ahmed Daniyal, Yasir Khan and Zaman Khan will represent Pakistan Shaheens for the first time. Samad featured for UMT Markhors in the recently concluded Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup 2024-25 and scored at a strike rate of 122.88.

Ahmed Daniyal, playing for Nurpur Lions bagged 10 wickets, while Yasir and Zaman featured for Allied Bank Stallions in four and two matches, respectively.

Eight teams will participate in the event with four teams divided into two groups. All matches will take place at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Muscat.

Group A consists of Afghanistan ‘A’, Bangladesh ‘A’, Hong Kong and Sri Lanka ‘A’, while defending champions Pakistan Shaheens are slotted in Group B alongside India ‘A’, Oman and UAE.

As per schedule, Pakistan Shaheens will take on last year’s finalists India ‘A’ in their opening match on October 19. Shaheens’ second outing in the tournament will be against hosts Oman on October 21, followed by their final group match against the UAE on October 23.

The top two sides from each group will qualify for the semi-finals scheduled to take place on October 25. The final will take place on Sunday, October 27.

Pakistan Shaheens squad:

Mohammad Haris (captain), Abdul Samad, Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Haider Ali, Haseebullah, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohmmad Imran Jnr, Omair Bin Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Moqim, Yasir Khan and Zaman Khan