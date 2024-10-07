Oct 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Three die of suspected heat stroke at air force event in India’s Chennai

Reuters Published 07 Oct, 2024 11:56am

CHENNAI: At least three people died of suspected heat stroke in India’s southern city of Chennai on Sunday at an Indian Air Force show that was attended by about 1.5 million people, police officers said.

The air show to celebrate the air force’s 92nd anniversary was organised at the iconic Marina Beach - among the world’s longest beaches - on a day where the maximum temperature touched 35 degrees Celsius (95 F), according to the weather department.

“Two people died while attending the air show mainly due to dehydration. They fainted due to heat and then died,” R. Alagu, a senior police officer in Chennai’s Triplicane area, told Reuters by telephone.

T. Vivekanandan, another police officer in the city’s Mylapore area, said a third person had died “due to heat”.

Chandramohan, a software engineer who attended the event and uses only one name, said there was no water supply at the function despite the “hot and humid” weather and he saw people fainting due to lack of air circulation and dehydration.

Maldives president Muizzu to meet India’s Modi amid economic woes

“Worst was the exit after the event. Roads were choked…Buses got stuck too,” he said.

Ma Subramanian, state minister for medical and family welfare, said in a post on X that the government had provided medical teams, security, temporary toilets, and drinking water supply for the event.

Officials from the air force did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

India Chennai Indian Air Force

Comments

200 characters

Three die of suspected heat stroke at air force event in India’s Chennai

Hezbollah strikes Israel on Gaza war anniversary

Fix your own problems first instead of lecturing democratic Pakistan, Islamabad tells Afghanistan

Pakistan stocks rally, KSE-100 surges past 84,000 over oil & gas sector buying

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

PPL’s subsidiary secures $6mn settlement with Iraq’s Midland Oil Company

Oil prices dip after strongest weekly rise in over a year

Many filed income tax returns thru ‘FTO desk’

Reducing power tariff top priority: Awais

PM directs including DBHP in CPEC

PM says no one will be allowed to harm economy

Read more stories