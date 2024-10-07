Oct 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran summons Australian envoy over stance on its Israel attack, Tasnim says

Reuters Published 07 Oct, 2024 11:48am

DUBAI: Iran’s foreign ministry has summoned the Australian ambassador in Tehran over what it called his country’s biased stance regarding Iran’s attack on Israel, Iranian news agency Tasnim said on Sunday.

Tehran’s missile attack on Tuesday came in retaliation for the killing of several leaders of Iran-aligned armed groups.

Israel has vowed to respond.

Hezbollah strikes Israel on Gaza war anniversary; fears grow over Middle East instability

The Australian envoy, Ian McConville, was summoned on grounds of bias regarding Iran’s response to what Tehran called “the Zionist regime”, in a reference to Israel.

However, Australia “makes no apology for the views it has expressed about Iran’s actions or the actions of its ambassador to Australia”, a spokesperson for its department of foreign affairs and trade said.

The country had “condemned Iran’s reckless missile strikes on Israel (which were) a dangerous escalation” and “continues to call on all parties to exercise restraint and de-escalate”, the spokesperson added in a statement in Canberra.

australia Iran MENA Canberra Iran foreign ministry Israel Gaza conflict Israel Hamas war Israel Gaza war Israeli offensive Tehran missile attack Ian McConville

Comments

200 characters

Iran summons Australian envoy over stance on its Israel attack, Tasnim says

Hezbollah strikes Israel on Gaza war anniversary

Fix your own problems first instead of lecturing democratic Pakistan, Islamabad tells Afghanistan

Pakistan stocks rally, KSE-100 surges past 84,000 over oil & gas sector buying

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

PPL’s subsidiary secures $6mn settlement with Iraq’s Midland Oil Company

Oil prices dip after strongest weekly rise in over a year

Many filed income tax returns thru ‘FTO desk’

Reducing power tariff top priority: Awais

PM directs including DBHP in CPEC

PM says no one will be allowed to harm economy

Read more stories