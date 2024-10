JAKARTA: Indonesia’s President-elect Prabowo Subianto will visit China next month to meet investors and offer them participation in a giant seawall project, his top adviser said on Monday.

Prabowo’s top adviser and brother Hashim Djojohadikusumo told a seminar that Prabowo plans to build the giant seawall from Indonesia’s capital Jakarta to Surabaya city in East Java province.

Prabowo is set to take office on Oct. 20.