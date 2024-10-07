AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
Oct 07, 2024

‘Israel obstructing search for Hezbollah’s Safieddine’

Reuters Published 07 Oct, 2024 06:48am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BEIRUT: Israel is not allowing a search for senior Hezbollah leader Hashem Safieddine to progress after it bombed Beirut’s southern suburbs on Thursday, a Hezbollah official said, noting the group would only announce his fate when the search concluded.

Safieddine is seen as a likely successor to former leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah who was killed in an Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs, known as Dahiye, on Sept. 27. His fate remains unclear.

Israel should “let rescue teams do their work” senior Hezbollah political official Mahmoud Qmati told Iraqi state television.

He said that Hezbollah was now being jointly led until it could pick a new leader, which would take time.

“What’s important is that joint command is in place,” he said.

“The method of choosing a replacement for the secretary-general takes time and requires appropriate circumstances, and for that reason we suffice today with temporary joint command,” he said.

Qmati said Nasrallah’s body remained in Lebanon and that he would be laid to rest in Beirut’s southern suburbs, where Hezbollah holds heavy influence, when conditions allowed.

Israel has killed much of Hezbollah’s military command and senior leadership in nearly a year of fighting that began when Hezbollah opened a front in solidarity with Palestinians the day after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

