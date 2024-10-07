AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
AIRLINK 142.98 Increased By ▲ 7.98 (5.91%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 44.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
DGKC 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.49%)
FCCL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFBL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.83%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 125.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.38%)
HUMNL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
KOSM 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.12%)
NBP 58.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.38%)
OGDC 154.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (3.03%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
PIBTL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 118.31 Increased By ▲ 6.66 (5.97%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.01%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 56.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.56%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
TREET 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
TRG 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
UNITY 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,822 Increased By 86.7 (0.99%)
BR30 26,723 Increased By 466.7 (1.78%)
KSE100 83,532 Increased By 810.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 26,710 Increased By 328 (1.24%)
Oct 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-10-07

UK PM Starmer’s chief of staff quits after talk of in-fighting

Reuters Published 07 Oct, 2024 06:48am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s chief of staff Sue Gray resigned on Sunday following rumours about tensions within his team of advisers that cast a shadow over his government little more than three months after a landslide election victory.

Gray, a former senior civil servant, was the subject of leaks to the media about her pay last month and she was blamed by some officials, speaking anonymously to the media, for Starmer’s difficult start in Downing Street.

“In recent weeks it has become clear to me that intense commentary around my position risked becoming a distraction to the government’s vital work of change,” Gray said in a statement.

Starmer led the Labour Party to a sweeping victory in July, promising discipline and change after 14 years of Conservative Party rule. But his time in office has already been dogged by criticism of free gifts from wealthy donors that he and other Labour politicians received.

Starmer has repaid thousands of pounds worth of the gifts, his office said last week, but the figures have been politically damaging at a time when his government is cutting financial help for energy bills for millions of pensioners.

Gray will take up a new post as Starmer’s envoy for the regions and nations, the prime minister’s office said.

She will be replaced by Morgan McSweeney who previously was chief adviser to the prime minister, it said.

Gray was hired by Starmer in 2023 when his Labour Party was in opposition. The appointment was considered controversial because she had led a 2022 government investigation into parties in Downing Street when Boris Johnson from the Conservative Party was prime minister. Johnson quit Downing Street in 2023.

Starmer announced other changes to his team of advisers and the creation of a new strategic communications team led by James Lyons, a former senior journalist with British newspapers.

Starmer and his finance minister Rachel Reeves face a key month with the announcement of their first tax and spending plans in a budget statement on Oct. 30.

UK UK PM Keir Starmer UK PM chief of staff Sue Gray Sue Gray resigned

Comments

200 characters

UK PM Starmer’s chief of staff quits after talk of in-fighting

PM directs including DBHP in CPEC

300MW Thar coal project: PPIB urges KE to expedite feasibility, other studies

Many filed income tax returns thru ‘FTO desk’

D-Chowk protest: Roads reopened, mobile, internet services restored

PTM banned

Two dead, 9 injured in explosion near Karachi Airport

Reducing power tariff top priority: Awais

14 business categories: FTO issues notice to FBR on compulsory integration

SHC rejects FIR quashing plea of a battery co

Prices of kitchen items remain high

Read more stories