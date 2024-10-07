AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
Oct 07, 2024

Moot on ‘sustainable health systems & resilience’ on 8th

APP Published 07 Oct, 2024 06:48am

ISLAMABAD: The One-Day International Conference titled ‘Sustainable Health Systems and Resilience: Challenges and Opportunities’ will take place on Tuesday (October 8) at COMSTECH, Islamabad.

The conference, dedicated to the hardworking public health workers of Pakistan, is organized by the Manhattan Strategy Group, a leading US-based think-tank, in collaboration with its partner organizations.

The event will bring together health experts, policymakers, and stakeholders from across the globe to discuss the transformation of health systems through partnerships.

The conference will be inaugurated by Dr. Malik Ahmad Bharath, the Coordinator to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination.

His welcome speech will set the tone for critical discussions on the challenges and opportunities in strengthening Pakistan’s health systems.

Dr. Erin Sorrell, a global health practitioner and an associate professor for the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, will deliver the first keynote address.

Dr. Hammad Ali, an Associate Branch Chief at the US CDC and an Associate Professor at Brown University, will follow with the second keynote, and General Aamer Ikram, former Executive Director of the NIH Pakistan, will deliver the final keynote speech.

The conference will feature five technical sessions covering crucial areas of health system transformation, including health system strengthing: challenges & opportunities, universal health coverage & health system sustainability, public & private partnership, date integration & multi-sectoral coordination and climate & one health resilience: challenges and opportunities.

Renowned international and national health experts will present their research and perspectives during these sessions, engaging in meaningful dialogue on the best strategies to overcome the numerous challenges Pakistan faces in its health sector.

The conference aims to provide a platform for exchanging ideas and identifying solutions to enhance the resilience and sustainability of healthcare systems in the country, particularly in light of the rising global health risks exacerbated by climate change and pandemics.

In addition to the expert-led sessions, the conference will serve as a launch platform for the Manhattan Strategy Group in Pakistan.

The think-tank, known for its thought leadership on public policy and innovative solutions, aims to enhance its focus on healthcare issues in Pakistan, fostering partnerships with government bodies, NGOs, and private organizations.

The conference is expected to draw over 150 health professionals, government officials, academic researchers, and representatives from international organizations, making it a key event for those invested in the future of health in Pakistan and beyond.

