AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
AIRLINK 142.98 Increased By ▲ 7.98 (5.91%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 44.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
DGKC 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.49%)
FCCL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFBL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.83%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 125.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.38%)
HUMNL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
KOSM 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.12%)
NBP 58.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.38%)
OGDC 154.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (3.03%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
PIBTL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 118.31 Increased By ▲ 6.66 (5.97%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.01%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 56.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.56%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
TREET 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
TRG 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
UNITY 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,822 Increased By 86.7 (0.99%)
BR30 26,723 Increased By 466.7 (1.78%)
KSE100 83,532 Increased By 810.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 26,710 Increased By 328 (1.24%)
Oct 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-07

Hazara Division: PTI protest causes price surge, supply shortages

APP Published 07 Oct, 2024 06:48am

ABBOTTABAD: Over the past three days, the ongoing protests and rallies by PTI in different parts of the country have significantly impacted the daily lives of the general public.

Like other parts of the country, the unrest has caused a suspension of vital supply chains, leading to a sharp increase in prices for essential goods and creating shortages in various commodities in Hazara division, with the effects being felt most severely by the poor and middle-class citizens.

The most immediate and noticeable impact has been on the prices of fruits and vegetables. As transportation has been blocked or delayed due to the tense situation in several regions, supplies to the cities have drastically slowed down. Markets across various cities of Hazara division have reported an unprecedented price hike, with certain fruits seeing a spike of up to 100 rupees per kilogram or per dozen.

Fruits like grapes, apples, bananas, and other seasonal fruits have become significantly more expensive. Consumers who were purchasing these fruits at regular prices just days ago are now facing a steep hike, with vendors citing the disruption in supply chains as the primary cause.

Similarly, vegetable prices have also surged and tomatoes, onions, potatoes, and other commonly consumed vegetables have either disappeared from shelves or are being sold at inflated rates. According to market vendors, the situation will worsen if the protests continue, as the transportation of perishable goods remains halted.

The disruption in supplies has created an opportunity for profiteers to exploit the situation. With the limited availability of essential items, many traders and sellers have begun charging arbitrary prices for everyday goods. Profiteering has become rampant, with some vendors taking advantage of the chaos to demand inflated prices from customers, even for basic necessities.

The impact of these protests has primarily fallen on the poor and middle-class segments of society. For those already struggling to make ends meet, the sudden increase in prices has made it difficult to afford essential items. In many households, the inability to access fresh fruits, vegetables, and other basic commodities has led to increased hardships.

Amid the growing crisis, there have been calls for immediate government intervention to restore normalcy. Many believe that the authorities need to work swiftly to open supply routes and prevent further shortages. There have also been demands for stricter regulation to prevent profiteering in the markets.

hike in prices PTI protest Hazara region essential goods Hazara Division

Comments

200 characters

Hazara Division: PTI protest causes price surge, supply shortages

PM directs including DBHP in CPEC

300MW Thar coal project: PPIB urges KE to expedite feasibility, other studies

Many filed income tax returns thru ‘FTO desk’

D-Chowk protest: Roads reopened, mobile, internet services restored

PTM banned

Two dead, 9 injured in explosion near Karachi Airport

Reducing power tariff top priority: Awais

14 business categories: FTO issues notice to FBR on compulsory integration

SHC rejects FIR quashing plea of a battery co

Prices of kitchen items remain high

Read more stories