Hazara Division: PTI protest causes price surge, supply shortages

ABBOTTABAD: Over the past three days, the ongoing protests and rallies by PTI in different parts of the country have significantly impacted the daily lives of the general public.

Like other parts of the country, the unrest has caused a suspension of vital supply chains, leading to a sharp increase in prices for essential goods and creating shortages in various commodities in Hazara division, with the effects being felt most severely by the poor and middle-class citizens.

The most immediate and noticeable impact has been on the prices of fruits and vegetables. As transportation has been blocked or delayed due to the tense situation in several regions, supplies to the cities have drastically slowed down. Markets across various cities of Hazara division have reported an unprecedented price hike, with certain fruits seeing a spike of up to 100 rupees per kilogram or per dozen.

Fruits like grapes, apples, bananas, and other seasonal fruits have become significantly more expensive. Consumers who were purchasing these fruits at regular prices just days ago are now facing a steep hike, with vendors citing the disruption in supply chains as the primary cause.

Similarly, vegetable prices have also surged and tomatoes, onions, potatoes, and other commonly consumed vegetables have either disappeared from shelves or are being sold at inflated rates. According to market vendors, the situation will worsen if the protests continue, as the transportation of perishable goods remains halted.

The disruption in supplies has created an opportunity for profiteers to exploit the situation. With the limited availability of essential items, many traders and sellers have begun charging arbitrary prices for everyday goods. Profiteering has become rampant, with some vendors taking advantage of the chaos to demand inflated prices from customers, even for basic necessities.

The impact of these protests has primarily fallen on the poor and middle-class segments of society. For those already struggling to make ends meet, the sudden increase in prices has made it difficult to afford essential items. In many households, the inability to access fresh fruits, vegetables, and other basic commodities has led to increased hardships.

Amid the growing crisis, there have been calls for immediate government intervention to restore normalcy. Many believe that the authorities need to work swiftly to open supply routes and prevent further shortages. There have also been demands for stricter regulation to prevent profiteering in the markets.