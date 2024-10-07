AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-07

Mirwaiz urges India, Pakistan to engage in constructive dialogue

APP Published 07 Oct, 2024 06:48am

ISLAMABAD: All Parties Hurriyat Conference senior leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said India and Pakistan have a real opportunity at the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit to “break the ice and engage constructively.

According to Kashmir Media Service, India on Friday announced that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will travel to Pakistan to attend a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in mid-October.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a post on X said: “India and Pakistan have a real opportunity at the upcoming SCO Summit to break the ice and engage constructively. Hope they heed to it.”

Meanwhile, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah in a statement in Srinagar expressed hope that the upcoming visit of India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to Islamabad for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting will mark the start of a better relationship between India and Pakistan.

Farooq Abdullah said, “I am hopeful that they will be able to talk on every issue. Economic issues are very important for all of us, the world itself. And I am sure they will talk on bilateral matters also.”

