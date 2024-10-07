AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
Oct 07, 2024

PM reaffirms country’s moral, diplomatic, political support to Palestinians

APP Published 07 Oct, 2024 06:48am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated that Pakistan will continue to extend its moral, diplomatic and political support to the unarmed Palestinian brothers and sisters who have been subjected to unrelented Israeli aggression and oppression.

“The Government of Pakistan will continue its support to the Palestinian brothers and sisters till creation of a separate Palestinian state, with Bait ul Muqaddas as its capital,” the prime minister said in a message on the observance of Palestine Solidarity Day on October 7.

Today the entire nation, including him, the prime minister said, was observing a day of solidarity with their unarmed Palestinian brothers and sisters.

“Today, as we observe Palestine Solidarity Day at the national level in Pakistan, my message to the whole world is to ensure practical steps to stop the massacre of Palestinians,” PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.

The prime minister said that Pakistan would not leave its Palestinian brothers and sisters in these difficult times.

On October 7, he said, a year had passed since a new wave of Israeli atrocities on Palestinians was unleashed.

Israel while mocking at the world powers, international institutions, Security Council resolutions and the International Court of Justice. has so far massacred 41,000 unarmed Palestinians, including children, the elderly and women, millions were left injured whereas millions other had been displaced.

Millions of Palestinians, starving and thirsty, were still bracing the indiscriminate bombardment, the prime minister said, adding Gaza was currently lying in ruins after the worst bombing and the silence of global powers was as condemnable and bothersome as Israel’s atrocities.

The prime minister said that Israeli terrorism had not started on October 7, 2023, but had been continuing in the last seven decades.

“Israel’s state terrorism is now engulfing not only Gaza and Palestine but other countries in the region. History is witness that whenever the world powers supported such state terrorism instead stopping it, the whole world suffered irreparable losses,” he observed.

On this day, the prime minister said his message to the international community was that if Israel’s oppression and genocide of Palestinians was not stopped, it could destroy peace of the region and create such a tense situation whose negative consequences would not spare any country in the world.

He said Pakistan, following its founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, did not recognize State of Israel that was standing on the basis of oppression and illegal occupation, but also strongly condemned its oppression and reiterated its commitment to raise its voice against it at all international fora.

The hearts of the Pakistani government and its people beat with their unarmed Palestinian brothers and sisters, he added.

Recently, the prime minister said, at every international forum, he raised his voice in front of all countries against Israel’s continuing genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and Palestine.

Pakistan had not only provided humanitarian aid to its unarmed Palestinian brothers and sisters, but was also ensuring education in the Pakistani institutions of those Palestinian medical students whose education had been interrupted due to the prevailing tense situation, he further added.

