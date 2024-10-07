BoK holds 8th Regional Agri Coordination body meeting

PESHAWAR: The Bank of Khyber (BoK) held the 8th Regional Agriculture Coordination Committee meeting at its Head Office here.

The Committee, which includes all agriculture lending banks of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, operates under the Lead/Champion Bank model envisioned by the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The meeting was attended by regional heads of various banks, with Syed Irfan Ali, Executive Director Financial Inclusion, SBP, chairing the session. Present were Irfan Saleem Awan, MD/CEO (A) and CFO BoK, Waqar Ali, Chief Manager SBP BSC Peshawar, Imran Yaqub, Head AFD BoK, and other senior officials from banks, SBP, and BoK.

The meeting focused on the government’s priorities for agriculture and SMEs, with special attention to digitization and its potential in the banking sector. Discussions covered the financial performance of participating institutions, the need to improve lending performance, and the importance of expanding the number of branches and field staff.

Additionally, the meeting highlighted the potential for region specific products to benefit a broad range of borrowers and farmers, as well as training within the banking sector.

