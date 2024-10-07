Impressive JI rally expresses solidarity with people of Gaza

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Sunday commemorated October 7, as the one year of Israel’s genocide-war on Gaza passed, with its Central Chief, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman calling for taking the Zionist state to account.

Tens of thousands took part in the Al-Asqa Million March held by the JI on Shahrah-e-Faisal to show unity with the people of Gaza amid Israel’s brutal war that completes one year on October 7. With Palestine flags, the rally participants shouted anti-Israel chants, condemning the West for its unconditional support contributing to the Gazans genocide over the past one year.

Israel military has killed nearly 42,000 people in one year of its war on Gaza, wiping out its almost entire infrastructure including education, healthcare and residential. A large number of Gaza people are left injured and starving.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman not only condemned Israel for its inhumane behaviour, brutalities and Gazans genocide but also warned that the Zionist state has its expansionism plans to erode into other Arab nations.

Showing concerns, he told the marchers that the Muslim governments have failed to live up to the public sentiments in arresting Israeli war against the innocent people.

He said the Muslim world military strength can tackle Israeli aggression and overcome its expansionism. “Cannot the Muslim Block overpower Israel with its strong armies, airpower and missiles,” he questioned.

Warning the Muslim nations of Israel’s plans, he said that each of them will meet the same fate since the Zionist rule has hostile intentions against the Muslim world.

Displaying new maps at the recent UN sitting, Hafiz Naeem said that Netanyahu has openly showed his country’s future line of action. Despite he threatened the existence of other states the UN just looked on helplessly, he said.

He paid a tribute to Gazans for their steadfastness in the face of Israeli brutalities and crimes against humanity. He also defended Hamas for challenging Israel, which he said, has also displeased the US. Citing the UN charter, he said that the oppressed nations can resist with arms to ward off any military aggression threatening their existence. He said that Pakistani nation is united for the Palestine cause.

The JI Chief underscored the need of a joint platform of all countries opposing Israel’s genocide-war to draw a decisive plan to fight off the Zionist nation. This will help push back Israel to its limits, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024