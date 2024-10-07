AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
AIRLINK 142.98 Increased By ▲ 7.98 (5.91%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 44.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
DGKC 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.49%)
FCCL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFBL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.83%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 125.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.38%)
HUMNL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
KOSM 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.12%)
NBP 58.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.38%)
OGDC 154.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (3.03%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
PIBTL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 118.31 Increased By ▲ 6.66 (5.97%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.01%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 56.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.56%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
TREET 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
TRG 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
UNITY 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,822 Increased By 86.7 (0.99%)
BR30 26,723 Increased By 466.7 (1.78%)
KSE100 83,532 Increased By 810.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 26,710 Increased By 328 (1.24%)
Oct 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-07

‘Promotion of Islamic Values in Business’: Qaim Trust chairman visits SAFCO head office

HYDERABAD: Renown-ed religious leader and Founder Chairman of Qaim Trust Allama Syed Shehanshah Hussain Naqvi ...
Recorder Report Published 07 Oct, 2024 06:48am

HYDERABAD: Renowned religious leader and Founder Chairman of Qaim Trust Allama Syed Shehanshah Hussain Naqvi visited SAFCO Head Office Hyderabad and had dialogue on ‘Promotion of Islamic Values in Business: Economic Ethics’ and signed a memorandum of cooperation with the SAFCO management on behalf of his Al-Qaim Trust to promote mutual cooperation for professional skill development and economic growth of low income households.

The founder and CEO of SAFCO Group Suleman G. Abro and Managing Director of SAFCO Microfinance Company Syed Sajjad Ali Shah welcomed the distinguished guest and briefed about the objectives of SAFWCO Group and its multifaceted services.

In his speech, Suleman G. Abro said that in 1986, when we established SAFWCO and worked for health, education and economic improvement and access to resources, women and children’s rights for the underprivileged, narrow-minded people started putting obstacles and many problems arose, but we continued to carry out our responsibilities in accordance with the Islamic spirit, keeping in mind human values, with collective thinking, patience and tolerance. Today, our three institutions are doing social services through which millions of people have benefited.

On this occasion, Syed Sajjad Ali Shah, Managing Director of SAFCO Microfinance Company, gave detailed information about SAFWCO Group. He said that the Sindh Agricultural and Forestry Workers Coordinating Organization-SAFWCO established in 1986 has so far provided services to more than 536,600 families in various sectors including health, education and agriculture.

Established in 2009, SAFCO Support Foundation has been working to eradicate poverty by promoting women’s handicrafts, small businesses and helping farmers, providing interest-free loans of Rs12 crore to 40,000 people from the poor and is assisting the Sindh government in the construction of 257,000 houses for the flood victims in District Shaheed Benazirabad and Nowshehro Feroze.

Similarly, SAFCO Microfinance Company has provided easy loans worth Rs33 billion to more than 9 lakh families in 17 districts with a network of 67 branches, including more than 9 thousand widows, 5 lakh women and more than 40 thousand small farmers have benefited. Similarly, in 2023, the foundation of ‘Safco Yaqeen Islamic Finance’ has been established through which financial services are being provided under Islamic principles.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SAFCO Qaim Trust Allama Syed Shehanshah Hussain Naqvi

Comments

200 characters

‘Promotion of Islamic Values in Business’: Qaim Trust chairman visits SAFCO head office

PM directs including DBHP in CPEC

300MW Thar coal project: PPIB urges KE to expedite feasibility, other studies

Many filed income tax returns thru ‘FTO desk’

D-Chowk protest: Roads reopened, mobile, internet services restored

PTM banned

Two dead, 9 injured in explosion near Karachi Airport

Reducing power tariff top priority: Awais

14 business categories: FTO issues notice to FBR on compulsory integration

SHC rejects FIR quashing plea of a battery co

Prices of kitchen items remain high

Read more stories