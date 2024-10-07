AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
Oct 07, 2024

Country in the throes of intense political instability?

Published 07 Oct, 2024 06:48am

It increasingly appears that the country’s economy is moving in the right direction. Declining inflation, price stability and rising foreign exchange reserves, among other things, indicate that the present government has been able nurse the economy, of course through the help of some friendly countries and the lender of last resort, to semblance of health. But the situation is still far from satisfactory, allowing no room for complacency.

Unfortunately, however, political situation is worsening day in, day out. The government too has played a big role in harming political stability, if there was any, in the country. Its high-handedness in relation to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its founder Imran Khan is a strong case in point.

We all know that obedience to the law constitutes political behavior just as much as contesting elections does. Both the government and Opposition are therefore required to appreciate the gravity of the situation as both appear to be violating the law by ignoring the fact that all violations of law constitute political behaviour.

Both seem to have overlooked all small and big challenges, including rising terrorism, facing the country. They must revisit their conduct and approach to politics in order to ensure that the economic gains, however meager, made in recent weeks and months must not be allowed to be squandered away at the altar of political expediency.

In other words, these gains or positive developments must be protected and preserved.

The current cycle of political upheavals must therefore come to an end immediately for the greater good of the country and its economy, which is not out of the woods as yet.

Last but not least, ours is one of the countries where short periods of political stability are punctured by sudden bursts of long and intense political instability.

Syed Hashim Reza

Karachi

