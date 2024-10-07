Prices of kitchen items remain high

PESHAWAR: Prices of important kitchen items including live chicken/meat, vegetable, pulses, sugar, flour and other remained high in the retail market, said in a weekly survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

The survey noted the price of live chicken has touched a new peak as available at Rs510/kg against the price of Rs455/kg in the previous week. A dozen of farm eggs were being sold at Rs300 which was selling at Rs290/dozen in the retail market. The price of cow meat has become dearer which is being sold at Rs1300/kg without bone and Rs900/kg with bone.

Price of mutton beef touched at Rs2400-2500/kg in the open market, it added.

Prices of kitchen items in Islamabad soar WoW

According to the survey, the price of tomato has increased as available at Rs100/kg against the price of Rs60 and Rs70/kg in the previous week.

The price of onion jumped to Rs180 from Rs150/kg. Ginger and garlic are available at Rs800/kg and Rs400 and Rs600/kg respectively. Green chili was available at Rs120-150/kg, the survey said.

Prices of other veggie remained sky-high in the open market. Peas was being sold at Rs250-300/kg, capsicum at Rs250-300/kg, ladyfinger Rs150-180/kg, and curry Rs60/kg and, Kachalu Rs150-200/kg, turnip at Rs100-120/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/kg, Zucchini (tori) Rs80-100/kg, Tinda Rs100/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs200/kg. Arvi was available at Rs200/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs60-70/kg, cabbage at Rs200/kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs100-120/kg while white-colored potatoes are sold at Rs70-80/kg in the retail market.

Price of flour also remained unchanged as 20-kg fine flour sac was being sold at Rs2200-2300 and brown colored flour sac at Rs1800-1900 in the open market. Wheat flour other products like maida, soji and choker flour also remained high in the retail market.

According to the survey, good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs260-270kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs250/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs180-200/kg.

Similarly, the survey furthermore said dal mash was available at Rs600/kg, dal masoor at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (black) at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs260/kg, moonge at Rs280/kg, dhoti dal at Rs320/kg, dal Channa at Rs320/- per kg, white lobiya at Rs450/kg, red bean at Rs440 per kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, big-size white Channa at Rs360/kg, small-size white Channa from Rs300/kg.

Sugar was available at Rs150/kg in the retail market.

Flour, maida and choker flour, prices of confectionery items, beverages, baby-milk, milk powder, pumpers and others also remained high in the local market.

The prices of the fruits: apple was available at Rs200-250/kg, banana Rs100-150 and Rs200/dozen, strawberry at Rs200-300/kg, melon at Rs100-120 per kg, watermelon at Rs70/kg.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500 per kg, the survey added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024