AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
AIRLINK 142.98 Increased By ▲ 7.98 (5.91%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 44.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
DGKC 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.49%)
FCCL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFBL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.83%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 125.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.38%)
HUMNL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
KOSM 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.12%)
NBP 58.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.38%)
OGDC 154.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (3.03%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
PIBTL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 118.31 Increased By ▲ 6.66 (5.97%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.01%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 56.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.56%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
TREET 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
TRG 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
UNITY 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,822 Increased By 86.7 (0.99%)
BR30 26,723 Increased By 466.7 (1.78%)
KSE100 83,532 Increased By 810.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 26,710 Increased By 328 (1.24%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-07

German govt expects another recession in 2024

AFP Published 07 Oct, 2024 06:48am

FRANKFURT, (Germany): The German government has slashed its forecast and now expects Europe’s largest economy to shrink for a second year running as hopes for a consumption-driven recovery fizzle out, media reported Sunday.

The economy ministry sees the German economy contracting by 0.2 percent this year, a dramatic downgrade from its prior estimate of 0.3-percent growth, according to the Sueddeutsche newspaper.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck will officially unveil the latest forecasts on Wednesday.

Germany was the only major advanced economy to contract in 2023, hit hard by an industrial slowdown, cooling export demand and surging energy prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Expectations that easing inflation and the first interest rate cuts by the European Central Bank would drive a recovery this year have however seemed increasingly out of reach in recent months, as demand at home and abroad remained weak.

Germany’s leading economic institutes have also recently downgraded their forecasts, and now expect the economy to either stagnate or shrink by 0.1 percent this year.

“Instead of gaining momentum, the economy continues to be characterised by a general reluctance by consumers to spend,” the Sueddeutsche said.

The economic headwinds come as Germany also faces structural challenges including increased competition from China, a shortage of skilled workers and a complex green transition.

Germany recession

