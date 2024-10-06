Arshdeep, Chakravarthy help India hammer Bangladesh in T20 opener

GWALIOR: India’s Arshdeep Singh and returning Varun Chakravarthy rattled the Bangladesh batting to set up a dominant seven-wicket win for the hosts in the first T20 international on Sunday.

Left-arm quick Arshdeep and spinner Chakravarthy took three wickets to help bowl out Bangladesh for 127, a total India overhauled with 49 balls to spare in Gwalior and lead the three-match series 1-0.

It was India’s first win in the format at home after they were crowned T20 World Cup champions in Barbados in June.

Opener Sanju Samson and skipper Suryakumar Yadav – both scoring 29 – started the chase with a blazing stand of 40 for the second wicket to take the steam out of the opposition attack.

Samson, a wicketkeeper-batsman, smashed six boundaries but Suryakumar fired up the home crowd with his 14-ball knock laced with two fours and three sixes.

Suryakumar smashed Mustafizur Rahman for a six over long-on but fell next ball caught at long leg.

Hardik Pandya then clubbed 39 off 16 balls with five fours and two sixes, sharing an unbeaten stand of 52 with debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy, who made 16.

But it was the Indian bowlers who made an early impression after the hosts elected to field first and Arshdeep backed his captain’s decision with two wickets inside three overs.

Litton Das top-edged an angling delivery from Arshdeep to be caught at short cover and soon fellow opener Parvez Hossain Emon inside-edged the ball onto his stumps.

Debutant quick Mayank Yadav – an IPL pace sensation who made heads turn with deliveries of more than 150 kilometres (93 miles) per hour, started with a maiden over and then struck in his second to send back Mahmudullah Riyad out for one.

Wickets kept falling and Chakravarthy, who has returned to the team after the 2021 T20 World Cup, struck regular blows with his mystery spin to rattle the opposition middle-order.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz fought hard with an unbeaten 35 but found little support and Arshdeep ended the innings in 19.5 overs.

Bangladesh, led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, came into the T20 matches at the back of a 2-0 loss in the Tests.

The next match is in the Indian capital New Delhi on Wednesday.