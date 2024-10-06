AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
AIRLINK 142.98 Increased By ▲ 7.98 (5.91%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 44.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
DGKC 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.49%)
FCCL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFBL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.83%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 125.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.38%)
HUMNL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
KOSM 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.12%)
NBP 58.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.38%)
OGDC 154.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (3.03%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
PIBTL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 118.31 Increased By ▲ 6.66 (5.97%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.01%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 56.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.56%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
TREET 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
TRG 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
UNITY 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,822 Increased By 86.7 (0.99%)
BR30 26,723 Increased By 466.7 (1.78%)
KSE100 83,532 Increased By 810.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 26,710 Increased By 328 (1.24%)
Oct 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Francesco Bagnaia wins Japan MotoGP ahead of championship leader Martin

AFP Published 06 Oct, 2024 11:57am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MOTEGI: Francesco Bagnaia won the Japan MotoGP ahead of championship front-runner Jorge Martin on Sunday to cut the Spaniard’s lead in the overall standings to 10 points with four races remaining.

The Italian defending world champion Bagnaia overtook pole-sitter Pedro Acosta on the first lap at Motegi and stayed in front to finish 1.189sec ahead of Martin with Marc Marquez third.

Ducati rider Bagnaia also won Saturday’s sprint race to leave Japan 11 points closer to Pramac’s Martin than he was at the start of the weekend.

It was Bagnaia’s eighth Grand Prix win of the season, his best-ever tally.

It was also his first victory at the Japan MotoGP.

“Jorge today was much stronger compared to the other day so I was just trying to manage the gap,” said Bagnaia.

“It wasn’t easy today to remain constant with the tyres. I think the pace was incredible in the first 10 laps.

“We have to move on to the next one with the same ambition, the same strategy and try to continue like this,” he added.

The next race is the Australia MotoGP at Phillip Island in two weeks’ time.

Formula One owners Liberty Media buy MotoGP for $4.5 bn

Martin, who is chasing his first world title, started from 11th on the grid after crashing in qualifying.

He finished fourth in the sprint race.

Martin said he was happy with his Grand Prix runner-up finish despite a late surge that saw him eat into Bagnaia’s lead with a handful of laps remaining.

“For sure, being that close to Pecco (Bagnaia) I wanted to give it a try, so I never gave up,” said Martin.

“I pushed until the end. Then, three laps to go I had some moments so I said ‘OK Jorge, it’s time to relax and think about the points’.”

Spanish rookie Acosta was on pole for the first time in his MotoGP career but he slid out with 21 laps to go while trailing Bagnaia in second.

Acosta had also crashed out in the sprint race.

Italy’s Enea Bastianini finished fourth and stayed third in the overall standings, two points ahead of Spain’s six-time world champion Marquez.

Under cloudy skies but with the rain holding off, Acosta held off Bagnaia on the first turn but the Italian took the lead soon after.

Martin went from 11th to fourth before the first lap was over.

Martin overtook South Africa’s Brad Binder and then moved up to second when Acosta wiped out two laps later.

Martin pushed for the win but Bagnaia had the composure to see out the victory.

“Congrats to Pecco, he’s the master in managing the tyres,” said Martin.

“I did a good job, I think. Nice first laps, and I’m super-happy with this second position.”

Marquez and Bastianini were locked in a titanic tussle for third but Marquez held on to his position.

Italy’s Franco Morbidelli was fifth and Binder was sixth. Spain’s Maverick Vinales, who started third on the grid, was another who crashed.

MotoGP Francesco Bagnaia Martin

Comments

200 characters

Francesco Bagnaia wins Japan MotoGP ahead of championship leader Martin

Economy: govt now expressing great happiness

Islamabad police constable martyred in violent clashes with protesters

Kazakhstan votes on whether to build first nuclear plant

UN chief calls for end to ‘shocking violence’ on Hamas attack anniversary

Indicators showing positive growth, says Jam

England target repeat of Pakistan Test whitewash

World Bank rates $400m education project as satisfactory

Islamabad at standstill

Over dozen PTI lawyers held for violating Section 144

Karachi set to receive Rs218bn this year: CM

Read more stories